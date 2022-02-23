ANGOLA — Angola senior Chaelinn Hutchins committed to playing soccer for Manchester University on Wednesday.
“I'm just really excited that I can continue both my soccer career and academic career and I'm glad to just have the opportunity,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins also talked to Earlham and St. Mary's among others, but ultimately chose the Spartans for the coaches, led by Katie Mitchell.
“They were really nice and it seemed like a really good environment compared to all the other schools that I talked to,” Hutchins said.
In her career, Hutchins scored 20 goals in 66 shots and had six assists in 46 matches for varsity.
She started playing the sport in seventh grade, played junior varsity her freshman season and joined a travel team in between her sophomore and junior seasons. It was her junior and senior season performances that she started to be noticed at the college level.
“I always wanted to play in college, but didn't think I would be good enough to, and now I am,” Hutchins said.
Her parents, Shane and Stephanie Hutchins, said that they are looking forward to seeing Chaelinn play at the college level and that if she was happy, then they were happy.
"I think she's determined," Stephanie Hutchins said. "She used to play softball and soccer, and she just decided she preferred soccer and was determined to get better at it and she did. It has helped her stay focused and has also led her to do very well in academics while playing."
Her father added that soccer has also helped Chaelinn be a role model for younger players.
"She's created a lot of friends playing soccer," Shane Hutchins said. "And now she's at the point that she's a senior moving on, but she's still helping out with the younger classmen and helping to bring those kids up to play.
Academically, Hutchins will be studying elementary education while at school.
