EMMA — Central Noble’s Connor Essegian didn’t hit every shot he took. It just seemed like it, especially in the second quarter of Wednesday’s 61-40 win over Eastside in Class 2A sectional play at Westview.
Essegian finished with 23 points, hitting five of six shots — including four three-pointers — in the second, to put the Cougars in a comfortable position at halftime.
“He got hot in the second quarter,” Cougar coach John Bodey said. “That makes coaching and the game a lot easier when he’s going like that.”
The Cougars led 18-11 after the first quarter, but with Essegian, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark as a sophomore, leading the way, they pulled away to a 38-19 advantage by halftime.
It was Central Noble’s third win over Eastside this season. “It’s tough to beat a team three times in one season,” Bodey said. “They’re a young team. They’re well-coached and they play hard.”
The Cougars, ranked 8th in the final Associated Press Class 2A poll, improved to 21-4 in all games. They will face Bremen (6-17), a 44-43 winner over Fairfield, in the first game Friday.
Friday’s first game pits host and No. 4 Westview (21-3) against Churubusco (15-6), which received honorable mention in the final poll.
“(Bremen) plays a lot of good teams,” Bodey said. “They’re used to this environment. We have to play better.”
Eastside bowed out at 9-14.
“This last month, we’ve come so far,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “Unfortunately, the first half, we kind of went backwards a little bit to the way we did things in January and not the way we did things in February.
“Big picture, as much as we’ve improved this last month, we wanted to practice tomorrow,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ve got guys on the bus right now and a coaching staff that wants to put our brains together. It’s good to want more.”
The Blazers scored first on Nick Snyder’s bucket in the paint 40 seconds into the contest. The Cougars answered with a three-point barrage by Myles Smith, Sawyer Yoder, Essegian and Ryan Schroeder in the first five minutes for a 12-7 lead.
Essegian scored his team’s first 11 points of the second. His three from the left side of the key, coming with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the half, extended the Cougars’ lead to 29-17.
Central Noble turned two steals into points on the scoreboard, first on a theft by Smith and later on a steal and score by Austin Kugler.
The Cougars ended the half on a 12-0 run, appropriately ended on an Essegian three at the buzzer, for a 38-19 lead.
The margin was never closer than 14 the rest of the way.
Yoder finished with 14 points for Central Noble. Schroeder had nine points and Smith added eight.
Logan Fry led Eastside with 12 points. Gabe Trevino added 10.
