LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb survived one early run by Leo Saturday night.
The Lions, with plenty of size and skill, seemed to make as many runs as they wanted, however, and pulled away to a 57-35 Northeast Hoosier Conference boys basketball victory.
DeKalb stayed close after an early 9-0 run by the Lions, and a three by Alex Leslie pulled the Barons were within 18-12 at the 3:40 mark of the first half. Leo reeled off 12 straight points, however, and led 30-14 at halftime.
“Coaches did a great job of getting a game plan for us,” Baron senior Jackson Barth said. “We just didn’t execute it.
“We didn’t come ready to play. It was like we were asleep. The score was 18-12 when we hit a three, and then we just went away from the game.”
The third quarter was more of the same. Former Lakewood Park standout Caedmon Bontrager converted back-to-back three-point plays on his way to a game-high 18 points.
The Lions (16-3 overall, 5-2 NE8) outscored the Barons 14-1 over the last four minutes of the third quarter and led 46-19 after three.
Brody Hiteshew added 11 points for Leo, the state runner-up in Class 3A a year ago. The Lions had 11 different players score.
The Barons (9-11, 2-5) did not have a scorer reach double figures. Leslie had nine points and Connor Penrod scored eight.
“We need to come together and play more as a team,” Barth said.
Leo took the junior varsity game 46-37 behind 15 points from Eli LaGrange and 12 from Solomon Richard. Caiden Hinkle had 15 to lead the Barons and Kiefer Nagel scored 12.
