Prep Swimming Hornet girls 4-1 in Goshen DecaDuals
GOSHEN — Angola was 4-1 on the girls’ side and 2-2 on the boys’ side at the Goshen DecaDuals Tuesday.
In the girls’ part of the meet, the Hornets defeated Rochester (118-48), DeKalb (116-49), NorthWood (121-54) and Eastside (129-15). Angola lost to the host RedHawks 93-77.
The Barons were 3-2. They defeated NorthWood (87-79) and Rochester (87-67) and outscored the Blazers 106-16. DeKalb also lost to Goshen (125-43).
In the boys’ meet, Angola won over Rochester (104-73) and DeKalb (114-42). The Hornets lost to NorthWood (108-72) and Goshen (110-68). The Barons were also outscored by the RedHawks (126-43), NorthWood (129-40) and Rochester (105-61).
Marcus Miller won the 200-yard freestyle, finished second in the 500 freestyle and was part of the second-place 200 medley relay team for Angola. That relay team also included Ethan Sanders, Ethan Bussema and Xavier Hosek.
Sanders was second in the 100 backstroke for the Hornets, and Bussema was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Trenton Meyer was fourth in both the butterfly and the breaststroke to lead DeKalb.
In the girls’ meet, Angola had individual event wins from Brooke Shelburne in the 200 individual medley, Taylor Shelburne in the 500 freestyle and Ella Sears in the 100 backstroke. They were part of the Hornets’ winning 400 free relay team with Frances Krebs.
Lilly Budde was third in the 200 freestyle for the Barons. Layla Chautle was fourth in the breaststroke, and Caleigh Yarian was fifth in the backstroke.
DeKalb was third in the 200 medley relay with the team of Yarian, Arabella Rogers, Budde and Chautle.
Eastside’s best finishes came from Chloe Buss, who was fifth in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Goshen DecaDuals
Girls’ event winners and local results
200-yard medley relay — 1. Goshen (Murillo-Cruz, Goertz, Hunter, George-Miller) 2:01.99, 2. Angola (Sears, B. Shelburne, F. Krebs, T. Shelburne) 2:02.78, 3. DeKalb (C. Yarian, A. Rogers, Budde, Chautle) 2:13.84, 4. Angola (G. Shelburne, Powers, M. Krebs, Rodriguez), 8. Angola (Baker, Farlow, Zeeb, Angelo) 2:37.78, 9. DeKalb (Perry, F. Edwards, Shipe, Steckley) 2:39.87.
200 freestyle — 1. Hunter (G) 2:04.88, 2. T. Shelburne (A) 2:12.33, 3. Budde (D) 2:23.45, 4. Powers (A) 2:25.76, 5. Buss (Eastside) 2:27.22, 8. C. Yarian (D) 2:30.63, 11. Baker (A) 2:47.57.
200 individual medley — 1. B. Shelburne (A) 2:26.51, 4. M. Krebs (A) 2:48.50, 5. A. Rogers (D) 2:50.59, 8. F. Edwards (D) 3:00.34, 10. Zeeb (A) 3:04.62.
50 freestyle — 1. George-Miller (G) 26.09, 3. F. Krebs (A) 27.08, 7. Chautle (D) 29.42, 9. Antos (A) 30.35, 10. Rodriguez (A) 30.83, 15. Perry (D) 39.45, 17. Steckley (D) 48.13, 18. Millay (ES) 48.78.
100 butterfly — 1. Hunter (G) 1:03.35, 2. F. Krebs (A) 1:05.49, 5. M. Krebs (A) 1:21.66, 6. Budde (D) 1:21.68.
100 freestyle — 1. George-Miller (G) 57.43, 2. Sears (A) 57.97, 4. Antos (A) 1:07.84, 5. Farlow (A) 1:10.23, 6. Shipe (D) 1:12.20, 8. Baker (A) 1:16.67, 10. Langschwager (D) 1:18.93, 13. Williby (ES) 1:21.12, 14. Steckley (D) 1:22.10, 18. Millay (ES) 1:51.63.
500 freestyle — 1. T. Shelburne (A) 5:49, 4. G. Shelburne (A) 6:22.99, 6. Powers (A) 6:26.42, 8. A. Rogers (D) 6:59.96.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Goshen (Dierckx, T. Lehman, Cid, Walters) 1:58.53, 2. Angola (Powers, M. Krebs, Rodriguez, Antos) 2:02.85, 6. DeKalb (F. Edwards, Langschwager, Perry, Chautle) 2:14.52, 7. Angola (Baker, Farlow, Angelo, Zeeb) 2:17.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Sears (A) 1:04.89, 4. G. Shelburne (A) 1:15.79, 5. C. Yarian (D) 1:16.14, 7. Shipe (D) 1:20.02, 11. Steckley (D) 1:40.91, 13. Williby (ES) 1:44.48.
100 breaststroke — 1. E. Roberts (NorthWood) 1:17.30, 2. B. Shelburne (A) 1:17.84, 4. Chautle (D) 1:22.06, 5. Buss (ES) 1:26.12, 7. F. Edwards (D) 1:32.55, 8. Zeeb (A) 1:38.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (T. Sherburne, Sears, B. Shelburne, F. Krebs) 3:59.60, 4. DeKalb (C. Yarian, A. Rogers, Shipe, Budde) 4:33.98, 6. Angola (G. Shelburne, Farlow, Rodriguez, Antos) 4:45.79.
Boys’ event winners and local results
200-yard medley relay — 1. Goshen (J. Stutzman, L. Moser, Zehr, Elliott) 2:01.59, 2. Angola (Sanders, E. Bussema, M. Miller, Hosek) 2:06, 6. DeKalb (Richardson, K. Yarian, T. Meyer, Mahoney) 2:18.50,
200 freestyle — 1. M. Miller (A) 1:54.51, 7. Richardson (D) 2:15.28, 9. J. Young (A) 2:17.57, 12. Shannon (A) 2:26.51.
200 individual medley — 1. L. Moser (G) 2:14.78, 3. Sweeney (A) 2:28.72, 8. Cooper (A) 2:35.38, 9. Gillespie (D) 2:39.40.
50 freestyle — 1. Hahn (NW) 23.41, 3. Hosek (A) 25.43, 6. O. Koch (A) 27.96, 7. K. Yarian (D) 28.15, 8. Mahoney (D) 28.41, 11. Keller (A) 29.65, 12. Dunaway (D) 31.12, 13. G. Michael (A) 32.04, 18. Nagel (D) 40.26.
100 butterfly — 1. Elliott (G) 1:03.60, 4. T. Meyer (D) 1:08.12, 5. E. Bussema (A) 1:08.58, 8. Cooper (A) 1:12.10, 10. O. Koch (A) 1:13.17.
100 freestyle — 1. Hahn (NW) 51.14, 3. Sanders (A) 54.12, 6. Hosek (A) 58.36, 10. Mahoney (D) 1:07.40, 11. Newburg (A) 1:08.80, 13. Keller (A) 1:11.60, 15. Nagel (D) 1:22.10, 16. Dunaway (D) 1:26.51.
500 freestyle — 1. Seuferer (R) 5:19.10, 2. M. Miller (A) 5:19.55, 8. J. Young (A) 6:29.37.
200 freestyle relay — 1. NorthWood (Boggs, Stankovich, Warren, Hahn) 1:38.96, 4. Angola (Sweeney, Cooper, J. Young, E. Bussema) 1:46.75, 6. Angola (Keller, G. Michael, O. Koch, Shannon) 1:57.91, 7. DeKalb (Gillespie, Nagel, Dunaway, K. Yarian) 2:04.44.
100 backstroke — 1. J. Stutzman (G) 1:00.04, 2. Sanders (A) 1:00.62, 4. Sweeney (A) 1:10.12, 5. Gillespie (D) 1:11.71, 6. Richardson (D) 1:13.49, 12. Newburg (A) 1:27.80.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zehr (G) 1:03.66, 2. E. Bussema (A) 1:09.11, 4. T. Meyer (D) 1:18.36, 5. K. Yarian (D) 1:18.47, 10. Shannon (A) 1:24.46.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Goshen (J. Stutzman, Elliott, L. Moser, Zehr) 3:38.42, 3. Angola (Hosek, Cooper, Sanders, M. Miller) 3:50.85, 7. Angola (Sweeney, O. Koch, Shannon, J. Young) 4:19.87, 8. DeKalb (Gillespie, Richardson, Mahoney, T. Meyer) 4:23.72.
EN girls fall to Wawasee
SYRACUSE — East Noble’s girls swim team lost to Wawasee 111-70 Tuesday evening.
Prep Basketball Westview boys best Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 60-23 victory over Bethany Christian Tuesday night to cap off a varsity doubleheader.
The Warrior girls lost to the Bruins 33-27 to open the basketball action.
In the nightcap, Mason Yoder had 20 points and Brady Yoder scored 19 to lead Westview’s boys. Warriors coach Rob Yoder picked up his 304th coaching win after a season away from the sidelines.
Beck Willems had 10 points for the Bruins.
In the first game of the night, Bethany’s girls (3-4) won a low-scoring contest. They made 9-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Leading Bruin Zoe Willems had eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Alexys Antal, Sara Lapp and Andrea Miller had seven points apiece for Westview (1-5). Hailey Miller scored six.
Prep Wrestling PH defeats Carroll
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Class 1A top-ranked Prairie Heights defeated Carroll 45-27 on Tuesday.
The Panthers (2-0) had pins from Brody Hagewood (120 pounds), Matt Levitz (138), Sam Levitz (145), Tavvin Kyle (195), Hunter Allen (220) and Bailey Robison (285).
It was the 225th dual win for PH coach Brett Smith as he is just beginning his 11th season at the helm.
In the junior varsity dual, Prairie Heights had pins from Riley Cearbaugh, Holt Schrock, Connor Pratt and Jericko Jackson.
Prairie Heights 45, Carroll 27
(* — first match)
106 — Blackburn (C) dec. Kresse 13-10. 113 — Velazquez (C) def. Shaffer, injury default. 120 — Brody Hagewood (PH) pinned Sutton, :44. 126 — G. Roberts (PH) pinned Stroud , 3:47. 132 — Brock Hagewood (PH) won by forfeit. 138 — M. Levitz (PH) pinned Heath, 1:33. 145 — S. Levitz (PH) dec. Todd 12-7. 152 — Brickey (C) dec. Lounsbury 10-5. 160 — Landez (C) pinned Hare, 2:58. 170* — Misserbiev (C) dec. P. Sheets 7-4. 182 — Jeffries (C) pinned Krieger, 4:42. 195 — Kyle (PH) pinned Blosser, 1:27. 220 — H. Allen (PH) pinned Eberhard, 1:25. 285 — Robison (PH) pinned Cotton, 3:40.
Cougars get past Bruins
ALBION — Central Noble eked past Northrop 36-33 on Tuesday.
Eury Ernsberger (145 pounds), Ethan Skinner (170), Isaac Clay (195) and Lane Norris (285) had pins for the Cougars. CN’s other two match wins came by forfeit.
In junior varsity matches, Brian Powell had a pin at 126 and Sam Hoover won a major decision at 160 for Central Noble.
Central Noble 36, Northrop 33
(* — first match)
106 — double forfeit. 113 — Zomani Molombaza (N) pinned Angelina Clay. 120 — Rasheed Cook (N) pinned Kieandra DeWitt. 126 — Soe Oo (N) pinned Garrett Hagerman. 132 — Josh Sheppard (N) pinned Reegan Yoder. 138 — Hunter Wait (CN) won by forfeit. 145 — Eury Ernsberger (CN) pinned Ja’Qwuan Hagler. 152 — Payton Boots (CN) won by forfeit. 160 — David Hunter (N) pinned Ashton Smith. 170* — Ethan Skinner (CN) pinned Ed Smith. 182 — double forfeit. 195 — Isaac Clay (CN) pinned Devin Maggart. 220 — Julante Hinton (N) dec. Jaxon Copas 3-2. 285 — Lane Norris (CN) pinned Cameron Shipe.
Chargers top Westview
LIGONIER — West Noble beat Westview 48-30 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday.
Nolan Parks had a pin for the Chargers. West Noble’s other seven match victories came by forfeit.
Yahir Reyes got a pin in a junior varsity match for West Noble.
DeKalb romps in opener
WATERLOO — DeKalb opened its season by defeating Woodlan 77-6 in a dual match Tuesday.
Mitch Snyder, Landon Armstrong, Mason Chase, Jason Teague, Braxton Miller Gaven Hopkins and Dominic Dunn won by pin for the Barons. Braylon Meyer won by technical fall.
DeKalb 77, Woodlan 6
195 — Snyder (DK) pin Vachon 1:50. 220 — Ley (DK) FF. 285 — Armstrong (DK) pin Piedra :33. 106 — Waldon (DK) FF. 113 — Meyer (DK) tech. fall Guise 17-1. 120 — Chase (DK) pin Reinhard 1:03. 126 — Anderson (DK) FF. 132 — Moore (Wdn) pin Hicks 1:11. 138 — Teague (DK) pin Stauffer :41. 145 — B. Miller (DK) pin Garrison 2:55. 152 — G. Hopkins (DK) pin Mackin 1:20. 160 — Dunn (DK) pin Culler 1:06. 170 — C. Hopkins (DK) FF. 182 —Allmaras (DK) FF.
Middle School Basketball CN boys 8th wins over Falcons
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys basketball team beat Fairfield 47-34 on Monday.
The Cougars (5-1) came back from 22-15 halftime deficit to win. Solid rebounding and limiting turnovers were keys to the CN triumph.
Simeon Gard had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Trey Shisler had 11 points and two steals, and Nick Freeman added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
In the seventh grade game, Fairfield defeated Central Noble 35-25. The Cougars had 17 points from Alex Scott, five from Landen Burkhart and three points from Jerrick Deter.
CN boys 6th tops Eastside
BUTLER — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside 42-15 on Tuesday.
Riley Knipper had 17 points and Zackary Chenoweth scored 12 for the Cougars.
In Ligonier Monday, CN defeated West Noble 45-12 in the “A” game and 28-10 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, the Cougars set the tone with their defensive pressure top open the season.
Chenoweth had 21 points and Bryson Stump scored 14 to lead Central Noble. Knipper and Brody Dice had four points each, and Dalton Bergman had two points.
In the “B” game, Dawson Ewell had 12 points for the Cougars. Bryce Coyle and Ruger Lough had six points each.
In other sixth-grade action Monday, Lakeland won at East Noble 36-23.
College Triathlon 5 Thunder women named All-Americans
COLORADO SPRINGS — Trine University juniors Amira Faulkner and Alexandria Smith were named NCAA Division III First Team All-Americans recently by the College Triathlon Coaches Association, and three other student-athletes from the national champion Thunder were picked to the Second Team.
Faulkner was second and Smith placed sixth in the Division III national championship meet on Nov. 13 in Tempe, Arizona.
Receiving Second Team All-American honors were Kendallville senior Kyra Warren, Fremont freshman Katie Berlew and junior Samantha Warren.
