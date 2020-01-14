GARRETT — The Garrett girls and the West Noble boys both advanced to the quarterfinals of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament with wins on Tuesday night.
The Railroader girls will play Central Noble in the next round today, then the Charger boys will play the Cougars. Both games will be played at West Noble with the girls game starting at 6 p.m.
Garrett girls 45, West Noble 37
The Railroaders (13-4) took awhile to get things going offensively. But when they did, they were hard to stop.
They were led by Bailey Kelham’s 20 points, nine from Kierra Richards and Nataley Armstrong had eight. Morgan Ostrowski finished with 11 rebounds.
West Noble (6-11) was led by Lilly Mast with 23 points and six from Jazmyn Smith.
Mast had a personal 10-0 run to start the second quarter, including back-to-back three-pointers, to put the Chargers up 19-10 with 5:09 left in the period.
After a timeout by Garrett coach Bob Lapadot, his team refocused and executed the game plan.
“I thought when we followed the scouting report, we played really, really well,” Lapapdot said. “When we wanted to play the way we did in the first quarter and to start the second quarter, we got what we deserved, which was a beatdown.”
Once the Railroaders started defending the three-point line better, the Chargers struggled to hit shots from out there. They only hit one more triple the rest of the game after Mast’s second one.
The Railroaders cut the lead to three before halftime with a pair of threes from Kelham.
On offense, Garrett was able to penetrate inside and get contact, drawing multiple fouls to start the second half. Four straight trips to the foul line gave the Railroaders back the lead with five minutes left in the quarter. Then Armstrong extended the lead with a three to 24-19.
“When they’re in that zone and they’re all coming up, we didn’t throw the ball inside. And when we did, we missed some shots,” Lapadot said. “Then, we just started sticking the ball above our heads and freezing it. So we got some movement, we got into our motion going around Morgan inside. We also executed our trap offense when we got those threes from Bailey in the second quarter. That was there all night long. That’s when the ball movement starting going and the people movement followed.”
The Chargers’ only points of the third quarter came from the free-throw line, where Mast hit a pair with 4:01 left.
Kelham scored two more times in the third to give Garrett a 28-21 lead going to the final quarter.
Once the Railroaders got into the bonus, a parade of free throws ensued in the fourth. They were 11-for-19 in the final period and 17-of-31 for the game.
Garrett pushed the lead to double digits with a couple of free tosses from Richards, but the Chargers kept fighting until the very end. They closed the gap to seven on Mast’s final three of the night with 30 seconds to go, but couldn’t cut into the lead anymore.
West Noble boys 62, Garrett 29
The Chargers (4-6) quickly doubled up the Railroaders (2-11) by the end of the first quarter with the help of Josh Gross’ quickness.
Gross finished with eight steals to go along with his game-high 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Behind him was a balanced scoring effort from West Noble with Austin Cripe and Joel Mast each scoring eight, Brockton Miller seven, Brandon Pruitt and Kyle Mawhorter each with six, Braden Brewster five and Abdulellah Saleh with four points.
Garrett was led by Jayden Broadnax with 12 points, Jarrett Bailey nine and six from Jaxson Gould.
Gross finished the first quarter with a steal and score to make it 16-8.
After Broadnax scored the first basket of the second quarter, the Chargers went on a 20-0 run to make it 36-10. West Noble was able to find the open man multiple times in Garrett’s zone defense, then also made the extra effort to grab the offensive rebound and put it back up or draw contact to go to the free-throw line.
West Noble went on a 14-0 run in the third quarter to extend its lead.
