Knights earn 2 wins
East Noble picked up two road wins over the past days, 42-32 over Northeast 8 Conference rival New Haven on Thursday and 41-40 over West Noble on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Gustavo Taylor, Peter Bradley, Brian Flores, Andy Garcia, Abram Olvera and Landon Roy won by pins for the Chargers. Jose Mata won a major decision.
Railroaders defeated by strong opponents
ELKHART — Garrett’s wrestling team traveled to Elkhart Wednesday to face Mishawaka and Penn.
The Railroaders lost both matches, losing to Penn 42-19 and falling to Mishawaka 42-36.
Garrett is 18-3 in all matches. Mishawaka is 17-5 and Penn is 12-6.
Colton Weimer (106 pounds) and Brayden Baker (132) won both matches for the Railroaders.
Weimer had a 15-second pin over his Mishawaka opponent and a 7-1 decision over his Penn foe. Baker had a 2:28 pin against his Mishawaka opponent and an 8-6 decision against Penn.
Keegan McComb (113), Hayden Brady (120), Wayne Wells (145), Chase Leech (152), Kolin Cope (160) and Doug Merriman (195) each won one match.
O’Connor’s loss came to Penn’s Pate Eastin, ranked second in the state. Cope’s loss came in overtime to Penn’s Aaron Steenbeke, ranked 11th in the state. Mishawaka’s Cody Timmerman (182) is ranked sixth in the state.
Garrett hosts the NECC meet Saturday.
Mishawaka 42, Garrett 36
106 — Weimer (GR) :15 pin over Woods (M). 113 — McComb (GR) 3:56 pin over Thomas (M). 120 — Walker (M) 11-4 dec. over Brady (GR). 126 — Fogarty (M) :32 pin over McCormack (GR). 132 — Baker (GR) 2:28 pin over Peacock (M). 138 — Sinkovics (M) 1:57 pin over Gilbert (GR). 145 — Powell (M) 6:37 pin over Wells (GR). 152 — Mabie (M) 5-4 dec. over Leech (GR). 160 — Cope (GR) inj. def. over Chavez (M). 170 — O’Connor (GR) 3:13 pin over Hunsberger (M). 182 — Timmerman (M) :45 pin over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) 1:47 pin over Rider (M). 220 — Thomas (M) 1:19 pin over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Binder (M) 1:37 pin over Camp (GR).
Penn 42, Garrett 19
106 — Weimer (GR) 7-1 dec. over Bennett (P). 113 — Denton (P) 7-4 dec. over McComb (GR) 120 — Brady (GR) 10-1 maj. dec. over Euesty (P). 126 — McMillen (P) 5-1 dec. over McCormack (GR). 132 — Baker (GR) 8-6 dec. over Hollyfield (P). 138 — Begley (P) 2:59 pin over Gilbert (GR). 145 — Wells (GR) 2:32 pin over Smith (P). 152 — Leech (GR) 10-3 dec. over Mallery (P). 160 — Steenbeke (P) 10-8 OT dec. over Cope (GR). 170 — Eastin (P) 3:30 pin over O’Connor (GR). 182 — Williams (P) 3:24 pin over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Grange (P) 3:16 pin over Merriman (GR). 220 — Kendall (P) 9-6 dec. over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Donati (P) 1:13 pin over Camp (GR).
Hornet wrestlers defeat Eastside
BUTLER — Angola’s wrestling team closed out the regular season with a 42-34 win over Eastside at Butler Wednesday.
Only six matches were contested, with the other weight classes decided by forfeit.
Winning by pin for Angola were Isaiah McCue (120 pounds), Austin Mitchell (145) and Anakin Scott (152).
Winners by pin for Eastside were Briar Munsey (132) and Tanner Wicker (138). Dackotia Reed (170) won by major decision.
Both teams will compete Saturday in the NECC meet at Garrett.
Angola 42, Eastside 34
170 — Reed (ES) 14-2 maj. dec. over Word (A). 182 — J.Wicker (ES) wins by forfeit. 195 — Holman (ES) wins by forfeit. 220 — Brames (A) wins by forfeit. 285 — Henion (A) wins by forfeit. 106 — Delacruz (A) wins by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — McCue (A) :58 pin over Cody Collins (ES). 126 — L.Collins (ES) wins by forfeit. 132 — Munsey (ES) 1:37 pin over Davison (A). 138 — T.Wicker (ES) :48 pin over Kunkle (A). 145 — Mitchell (A) :37 pin over Cedric Collins (ES). 152 — Scott (A) 2:18 pin over Greutman (ES). 160 — Sheets (A) wins by forfeit.
Prep Swimming Knights sweep Snider
FORT WAYNE — Both East Noble swim teams won over Snider Wednesday at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium, 95-91 in the girls’ meet and 87-74 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, EN’s Lily Meyer won the diving competition. The Knights won the 200-yard freestyle relay with the team of Dakota Rogers, Meagan Kabrich, Molly McCord and Kylee Savoie.
In the boys’ dual, Kyler Corbin (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Jackson Bolinger (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) and Owen Chambers (200 free, 500 free) won two events each for East Noble. The Knights also were first in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Corbin, Chambers, Hunter Cole and Nathan Richards.
College Basketball Trine men prevail at Benedictine
LISLE, Ill. — Nick Bowman made a steal then hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to give Trine University’s men’s basketball team a 73-72 victory over Benedictine on Thursday afternoon.
The Thunder (3-0) came back from a seven-point deficit with 34 seconds left in the extra period. Bowman made two steals in the final 14 seconds and Trine turned them into points to complete the comeback.
Bryce Williams hit as three-pointer with 26 seconds left to get the Thunder within four and freshman Emmanuel Mengnanglo made a jumper with five seconds left before Bowman’s heroics.
Bowman had 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot to lead Trine. Williams had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and block. East Noble graduate Brent Cox added 10 points, eight boards, three assists and two steals.
Trevor Montiel had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Benedictine.
