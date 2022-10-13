FORT WAYNE — It’s a good problem to have.
Six girls recorded at least three kills each. As a result, DeKalb’s volleyball team was a three-set winner over North Side in opening match of the Class 4A sectional at Snider Thursday, winning 25-15, 25-21, 25-10.
The Barons will face East Noble, which drew a first-round bye, in the first match at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Junior Brooklyn Barkhaus recorded a team-best seven kills. Sophomore Olivia Kracium had five kills.
Senior Paige Langschwager, junior Margherita Penzo and sophomore Sophia Jackson recorded four kills each and senior Lillian Cserep had three.
“Different people have good days and bad days. We can really give it anybody and get kills,” DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said afterwards. “It’s a good problem to have.
“We ran the middle quite a bit, which is always our goal to open up our pins,” she said. “We were passing well and getting the ball to our middles.
“Overall, it was a great win, but I’d like to be even better next game.”
Cserep had 12 assists and Jackson finished with 10. Kayla Leins had nine digs and two aces.
After an ace by North Side’s Macey Beeching that cut the deficit to 13-11 in the first set, DeKalb ran off the next six points to extend its lead to 19-11.
The Legends rattled off three straight, but Penzo’s kill put the Barons on the verge. The set ended when North Side couldn’t return Hannah Perry’s serve.
A Kracium kill gave DeKalb an 8-3 lead in the second set, but North Side rallied for a 10-all tie. The set was later tied at 13-13 and 15-15 before Kracium’s tip put the Barons up for good.
A Barkhaus kill made it 19-15. The Legends pulled within three when DeKalb couldn’t return Emma Dickerson’s serve, but the Barons ended the set with a tip that found an open space for a 25-21 win.
The third set was all DeKalb.
Kills by Langschwager and Barkhaus staked the Barons to a 5-0 lead. A tip by Ashley Robinett extended the margin to 17-6 while a tip by Cserep and a Leins ace made it 20-8. The match ended when a North Side spike sailed out of play.
DeKalb will play East Noble, who received a bye in the sectional draw, in the first semifinal Saturday morning at 11 a.m., with Carroll playing Fort Wayne Northrop, who received the other first-round bye in the match to follow. Carroll defeated Snider 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-11) in the other first round match Thursday night.
The winners of each semifinal will play in the championship game at 6 p.m.
