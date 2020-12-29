GARRETT — It didn’t take much for Garrett’s Big Train to get rolling, and once it did, there was no stopping it.
Railroader wrestlers won the first four matches with Snider by pin, and they cruised to a 55-20 victory in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon.
It was Garrett’s first mat action since Dec. 19 giving the team good preparation for Saturday’s Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals.
The Railroaders enter that meet as the no. 2 seed among 2A schools. The field includes Bellmont, Jimtown, Mount Vernon (Posey), New Castle, New Haven, New Prairie, Norwell, Oak Hill, Wawasee and Western.
“We’ve just got some little things we need to fix,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “We wrestled pretty good today. We had 13 out of our 14 starters.
“Our other kids who have wrestled have done a nice job, but there’s a different level with our starters compared to our backups. Some of those kids are young, but they got good experience.
“Right now, having 13 out of 14, I think we look like a different team,” he said. “I’m more happy today than I have been with some of our matches recently.”
Seth VanWagner (220 pounds), Gage Camp (285), Colton Weimer (106) and Hayden Brady (113) all pinned their Snider opponents for a quick 24-0 start to the match.
Keegan McComb (120) followed with a 10-2 major decision over Snider’s Camron Lapsley and Kane McCormack (126) added a pin in 1 minute, 21 seconds over the Panthers’ Jerome Robinson to extend the lead to 34-4.
Snider’s Reakus Shelton was a 19-5 major decision winner over Brayden Baker at 132 pounds, but Garrett’s Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Wayne Wells (145) scored pins, and Chase Leech added a decision at 152 to push the lead to 49-4.
The Panthers got a major decision at 160 and pins at 170 and 182 before Garrett’s Doug Merriman closed the match with a pin at 1:17 over Snider’s Christian Hernandez.
Garrett won the reserve match 30-9.
Seth Montoya (132), Ty Smurr (145), Bryan Tapia (170) and Cayden Myers (285) were winners by pin. Lane Gibson (160) and Chris Newby (160) won by decision.
Garrett 55, Snider 20
220 — VanWagner (GR) won by 1:42 pin over Wortman (S). 285 — Camp (GR) won by 1:33 pin over Dodson (S). 106 — Weimer (GR) won by :58 pin over Maple (S). 113 — Brady (GR) won by 3:07 pin over Alphonse (S). 120 — McComb (GR) won by 10-2 maj. dec. over Lapsley (S). 126 — McCormack (GR) won by 1:21 pin over Robinson (S). 132 — Shelton (S) won by 19-5 maj. dec. over Baker (GR). 138 — Gilbert (GR) won by 1:52 pin over A.Williams (S). 145 — Wells (GR) won by 4:14 pin over Mitchell (S). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 7-3 dec. over Talamantez (S). 160 — Spencer (S) won by 11-3 maj. dec. over Cope (GR). 170 — Kreager (S) won by 1:54 pin over Pelmear (GR). 182 — Clawson (S) won by 1:08 pin over O’Connor (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) won by 1:17 pin over Hernandez (S).
Garrett JV 30, Snider 9
132 — Montoya (GR) won by 1:04 pin over Prochaska (S). 145 — Smurr (GR) won by 5:28 pin over R.Williams (S). 152 — Smith (S) won by 13-7 dec. over Minnich (GR). 160 — Gibson (GR) won by 5-2 dec. over Hunden (S). 160 — Newby (GR) won by 5-0 dec. over Moore (S). 170 — B.Tapia (GR) won by 2:45 pin over Grorud (S). 170 — Talamantes (S) won by 14-8 dec. over Badger (GR). 285 — Haxton (S) won by 6-0 dec. over Curtis (GR). 285 — Myers (GR) won by 1:10 pin over Graham (S).
