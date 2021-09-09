Those thundering hooves you hear are those of the World’s Only Sports Prognosticating Bovine, as she’s about to overtake — and in some cases lap — the competition on her way to yet another victory over KPC’s assortment of sports chumps.
After leaving Mark “Missed” Murdock, Jeff “Jumbled” Jones and Brice “Vanishing” Vance in my wake, I only have Ken “Fumbles” Fillmore to beat, which isn’t saying much.
He’s already sweating, knowing that the Wonder Cow has him in her sights, ready to leave him in the dust like the others.
Unless KPC gives me better competition among the local sports scribes, I’ll continue to do what I do best — win yet another picking contest. With all of my honors and awards, I’ve almost run out of room in the barn, but that’s a problem for other day.
Last week began conference play in the Northeast 8 Conference. This week, divisional play starts in the Northeast Corner Conference, including big games for Angola, Churubusco, Eastside, Garrett, Lakeland and West Noble on the slate.
Another game to watch is the annual DeKalb-East Noble rivalry battle, taking place this year at the Barons’ Cecil E. Young Field.
I guarantee these selections will comfortably give Hannah the lead after this week’s contest.
East Noble over DeKalb
The Knights are looking good once again.
Angola over West Noble
The Hornets control the nest after facing tough opponents the past two weeks.
Garrett over Lakeland
The Railroaders bounce back with a win, but it won’t be easy.
Eastside over Churubusco
A critical NECC Small Division game goes to the Blazers, but it will be close.
Central Noble over Prairie Heights
The Cougars look to start 4-0 for the first time since 2003.
Fremont over Fairfield
This Fremont team is starting to believe.
Norwell over Bellmont
The Knights get a big win at Bellmont’s expense.
Leo over New Haven
As long as the Lions don’t get caught looking ahead to East Noble.
Columbia City over Huntington North
The Eagles are simply the better team.
Carroll over Northrop
The Chargers stay in the thick of the Summit race.
Standings
Ken Fillmore 25-5
Hannah Holstein 23-7
Brice Vance 22-8
Jeff Jones 20-10
Mark Murdock 19-11
Week 3 results
Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14
Churubusco 42, Garrett 19
East Noble 57, Huntington North 13
Lakeland 34, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 48, West Noble 13
New Haven 13, DeKalb 10, 2OT
Chelsea (Mich.) 42, Angola 14
Fillmore's Picks
1. East Noble
2. Angola
3. Lakeland
4. Eastside
5. Central Noble
6. Fairfield
7. Norwell
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
Murdock's Picks
1. DeKalb
2. Angola
3. Garrett
4. Eastside
5. Central Noble
6. Fairfield
7. Norwell
8. Leo
9. Huntington North
10. Carroll
Vance's Picks
1. East Noble
2. Angola
3. Garrett
4. Eastside
5. Central Noble
6. Fremont
7. Norwell
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
Jones' Picks
1. East Noble
2. Angola
3. Garrett
4. Eastside
5. Central Noble
6. Fairfield
7. Norwell
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
