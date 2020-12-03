GARRETT — For the second time in this young season, Garrett’s girls basketball team took care of business against a top 10 and potential sectional opponent.
If you ask Railroader coach Bob Lapadot however, the game of greater importance is Saturday with Eastside at Butler, since it counts in the Northeast Corner Conference standings.
Garrett (8-0), ranked 6th in the latest Class 3A Indiana Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll, spotted 3A No. 7 Concordia a 10-point first quarter lead but wound up cruising to a 54-39 victory.
Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski led the hosts with 13 points each. Ostrowski added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Nataley Armstrong and Faith Owen contributed nine points each, and Taylor Gerke added eight.
“Our big game this week is Saturday,” Lapadot said. “Everybody else in the area’s big game was this one, but the one that affects us getting a trophy directly is Saturday.
“Our challenge is to ourselves,” he said. “Whether anybody else believes in us or whatever they think is fine, but we have to believe in ourselves.”
Responding to runs like Concordia’s will do nothing but give the Railroaders confidence down the road.
“The biggest thing for us is we acted like champions,” Lapadot said. “We didn’t start off like champions, but we acted like champions.
“We gave up a run to a really good team and then we clawed our way back. Then, once we got back, we stepped on it and played the way we should have played.”
The Railroaders had four turnovers on four consecutive possessions in the opening period.
The Cadets, now 5-2 in all games, took advantage of those turnovers.
They jumped ahead 5-1 on sophomore Annaka Nelson’s three-point play with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first. Nelson scored again and teammate Rhaya Kaschinske drove to the bucket for two.
After another Garrett giveaway, Grace Hedtke faked a defender out of position and drove the baseline for an 11-1 lead with 3:44 left.
After an Ostrowski free throw in the opening minute of play, the Railroaders didn’t score again until Kelham’s rebound bucket with 3:02 left in the first.
Concordia’s biggest lead came when Nelson buried a three from the left wing for a 14-3 advantage. By the end of the quarter, however, Garrett cut the margin to seven.
The Cadets tried to play an even-paced, half-court style, but when they missed shots, the faster Railroaders made them pay.
After a Concordia miss early in the second, Armstrong knocked down a three from the left wing. When the Cadets turned it over on their next possession, Owen nailed a three from the same spot.
Concordia missed on its next two possessions, and Kelham scored twice in transition as the Railroaders grabbed a 17-14 lead. Later, when the Cadets missed a three, Armstrong was on target with another three-ball, extending the lead to six midway through the quarter.
That would be all the Garrett scoring the rest of the half, however.
LonDynn Betts nailed a three from the right wing, and with time running out in the half, Nelson ran down a loose ball, picked it up, and calmly swished a 25-foot bomb, knotting the score at 20.
Chantese Craig scored twice early in the third, once on a rebound and later on a jumper from the key, to give Concordia a 24-22 lead.
It was all Garrett after that, however.
Ostrowski nailed a three from the left corner to ignite a 14-4 run that pushed the hosts to a 36-28 lead by the end of three. Ostrowski would add three more points in that stretch, while Kelham picked up five.
Garrett’s biggest lead of the night came with 1:38 left to play in the game when Ostrowski scored to make it 52-34.
Nelson led Concordia with 11 points. Betts had eight points and Kaschinske added seven.
With his team down 10, Lapadot remembers coaches telling the players, “Whenever you’re ready to start playing, we can get back in the game, but if it isn’t pretty soon, it’s going to be out of reach. On the bright side, we continued to play good defense and got back in it.”
He felt his team did a much better job of finding open players in the second half.
“You saw that, especially in the second half, we found the openings, we read the double-teams, dished it off, and got the things we are known for getting,” Lapadot said. “Champions bounce back, and that’s what we did.”
