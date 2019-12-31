The state finals across three different sports set the stage for the top sports stories in DeKalb County for 2019. Two state runners-up, an all-state runner and a team on the brink of the state finals made it on the list of the best in the last year.
1.
Fielden makes state final match at 170
Garrett’s Clayton Fielden finished off a dominant 2018-19 season with a state runner-up finish in the 170-pound weight class. He was named the KPC Media Group All-Area Wrestling Prep of the Year.
Before the state finals, Fielden had won five individual championships in a row, including titles at the Garrett Invitational, the Northeast Corner Conference meet, the Carroll Sectional, the Carroll Regional and the New Haven Semi-state at the Memorial Coliseum, where he punched his first ticket to the IHSAA State Finals.
In the postseason, Fielden had six pins and three technical falls, and he finished the season with a 40-4 record.
2.
Miller saves best for last
DeKalb gymnast Shiloh Miller finished her decorated high school career with state runner-up finish on the floor exercise at the IHSAA State Finals in April. She earned a score of 9.6 was the best performance by any area gymnast at the state finals, and it proved she was worthy of earning her third KPC Media Group Prep of the Year honor.
The senior was named Prep of the Year for the last two years, her sophomore and junior seasons. She was the lone area gymnasts to make it to the state finals in those two seasons.
She also tied for 10th place in on the vault, her signature event, with a score of 9.5.
This was the first year she competed in the all-around at the state finals after just doing the vault the previous two years. She finished in 21st in the all-around with a final score of 35.025.
3. Bennett makes podium in first state tripDeKalb freshman Lydia Bennett burst on the high school cross country scene and made her presence known right away this season by making it to the state finals. Bennett ran the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in 18:34, a career best, to finish 14th, and took her place on the podium as an All-State finisher. She was named the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year
She was also electric on her path to the state finals. She was eighth in the regional in 19:36, leading the Barons to their semi-state berth. She was the individual champion in the sectional at West Noble in 19:42.
She also ran to third place in the Northeast 8 Conference meet at Huntington, earning first-team all-conference recognition.
4.
Lakewood boys soccer make deep run
The Panthers won their first regional championship and were on the verge of winning the first semi-state title and making the state finals. But LPC was blanked by Argos in the Class 1A North Semi-State state on Oct. 26.
In head coach Daron White’s first season, Lakewood finished with a 17-3-1 record and upset top-ranked Indianapolis Park Tudor 2-1 (5-4 in penalty kicks) in the Class 1A Marion Regional final.
The Panthers had five players make the All-Area team and only two of them were seniors, meaning they should be very competitive again in 2020.
5.
Eastside’s football team wins first sectional title
In his third year as head coach, Todd Mason continues to build something special in Butler.
The Blazers broke several barriers in 2019, including the first 10-win and first sectional championship in the 54-year history of the program.
The season included a nine-game winning streak, matching the longest in school history, a Northeast Corner Conference Small Division championship and sectional victories over nemeses Woodlan and Bishop Luers.
The Blazers capped the sectional run with a 34-0 win over Fairfield. Eastside’s season ended with a loss to eventual Class 2A state runner-up Eastbrook.
Four running backs gained more than 400 yards, and two surpassed 600 yards, including Matt Firestine, who ran for 680 and quarterback Laban Davis, who added 610. Davis completed 111 of 179 passes for 1,557 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Juniors Lane Burns and Wade Miller and sophomore Dylan Bredemeyer provided a trio of solid targets. Miller caught 30 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Burns caught 33 passes for 499 yards and seven scores. Bredemeyer caught 30 passes for 371 yards.
On defense, senior Carson Evers led the team with 113 total tackles while junior Lane Cleckner was close behind with 104 tackles. Burns intercepted seven passes. Junior Phoenix Smyth recovered a team-high six fumbles.
Junior kicker Jaiden Baker made good on a school-record 43 extra-point kicks.
