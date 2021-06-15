ORLANDO, Fla. — Thirty-two gymnasts from Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics took part in the National Gymnastics Association’s inaugural National Gymnastics Festival, which was held last week from last Wednesday to Sunday at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. Six girls from the gym brought home eight national championships.
Angola’s Ashtyn Evans won national titles all-around and on the uneven bars in Level 9. The Angola High School senior-to-be scored 9.5 on the bars and 36.425 all-around.
Angola’s Olivia Conklin won two national championships in the Xcel Gold level on two apparatuses, the floor exercise with a score of 9.625 and the balance beam with 9.575.
Also winning national titles for TSG were Fort Wayne’s Brooklyn Tanner in Xcel Platinum on the beam with 9.525, Angola’s Madilyn Bussard on the vault in Level 7 with 9.3. Kiraly Schoenauer of Coldwater, Michigan, on the vault in Level 6 with 9.45 and Angola’s Elise Baker on the bars in Level 1 with 9.525.
Tri-State’s Level 6 team placed fourth overall.
National Gymnastics
Festival
Last week’s results
Level 1
Elise Baker (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 9.4 (9th place); uneven bars, 9.525 (1st); balance beam, 9.4 (5th); floor exercise, 9.475 (4th); all-around, 37.8 (2nd).
Ryleigh Adams (Orland) — Vault, 9.525 (5th); uneven bars, 9.325 (3rd); balance beam, 9.2 (10th); floor exercise, 9.125 (9th); all-around, 37.175 (5th).
Level 3
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.45 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.175 (11th); balance beam, 9.475 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.35 (11th); all-around, 37.45 (7th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.175 (4th); uneven bars, 9.075 (15th); balance beam, 8.575 (8th); floor exercise, 9.2 (8th); all-around, 36.025 (8th).
Brylee Nichols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.35 (4th); uneven bars, 9.25 (9th); balance beam, 8.55 (11th); floor exercise, 9.2 (8th); all-around, 36.35.
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.1 (6th); uneven bars, 9.475 (6th); balance beam, 9.2 (7th); floor exercise, 9.525 (3rd); all-around, 37.3 (6th).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.375 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.425 (7th); balance beam, 9.125 (8th); floor exercise, 9.4 (8th); all-around, 37.325 (7th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.15 (7th); uneven bars, 9.125 (11th); balance beam, 8.85 (10th); floor exercise, 9.15 (12th); all-around, 36.275.
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.125 (6th); uneven bars, 8.725 (11th); balance beam, 8.55 (7th); floor exercise, 9.2 (9th); all-around, 35.55 (9th).
Zoie Meek (Hudson) — Vault, 9.175 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.3 (8th); balance beam, 9.25 (6th); floor exercise, 9.6 (2nd); all-around, 37.325 (5th).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.125 (6th); uneven bars, 9 (10th); balance beam, 8 (11th); floor exercise, 9.225 (7th); all-around, 35.35.
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.275 (5th); uneven bars, 9.05 (11th); balance beam, 8.325 (12th); floor exercise, 9.2 (8th); all-around, 35.8.
Regan Walker (Angola) — Vault, 9.325 (4th); uneven bars, 9.55 (3rd); balance beam, 9.25 (6th); floor exercise, 9.6 (2nd); all-around, 37.725 (3rd).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.2 (8th); uneven bars, 9.1 (11th); balance beam, 9.375 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.35 (12th); all-around, 37.025.
Xcel Gold
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 8.825 (10th); uneven bars, 9.2 (10th); balance beam, 9.425 (4th); floor exercise, 9.4 (9th); all-around, 36.85 (8th).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 8.475 (13th); uneven bars, 8.2 (12th); balance beam, 8.25 (13th); floor exercise, 9.15 (12th); all-around, 34.075.
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (6th); uneven bars, 9.475 (3rd); balance beam, 9.075 (5th); floor exercise, 9.425 (5th); all-around, 37.075 (3rd).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.325 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.875 (9th); balance beam, 9.575 (1st); floor exercise, 9.625 (1st); all-around, 37.4 (2nd).
Level 6
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.4 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.5 (9th); balance beam, 9.3 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.325 (11th); all-around, 36.525 (7th).
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.075 (8th); uneven bars, 8.9 (3rd); balance beam, 8.9 (11th); floor exercise, 9.35 (9th); all-around, 36.225 (4th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 8.825 (14th); uneven bars, 8.4 (11th); balance beam, 8.85 (10th); floor exercise, 9.475 (8th); all-around, 35.55.
Kiraly Schoenauer (Fremont) — Vault, 9.45 (1st); uneven bars, 9.075 (3rd); balance beam, 9.1 (6th); floor exercise, 9.6 (2nd); all-around, 37.225 (2nd).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 9.025 (11th); uneven bars, 8.05 (10th); balance beam, 9.15 (8th); floor exercise, 9.475 (8th); all-around, 35.7.
Level 7
Kiersten Torrey (Angola) — Vault, 9.075 (6th); uneven bars, 8.825 (8th); balance beam, 8.55 (11th); floor exercise, 9.275 (9th); all-around, 35.725.
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (1st); uneven bars, 7.75 (12th); balance beam, 8.675 (10th); floor exercise, 9.325 (8th); all-around, 35.05.
Level 9
Sarah Boyd (Waterloo) — Vault, 6.25 (8th); uneven bars, 8.05 (5th); balance beam, 9.15 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.075 (5th); all-around, 32.525 (7th).
Ashtyn Evans (Angola) — Vault, 9.125 (6th); uneven bars, 9.5 (1st); balance beam, 8.525 (6th); floor exercise, 9.275 (2nd); all-around, 36.425 (1st).
Xcel Platinum
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.3 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.425 (9th); balance beam, 9.525 (1st); floor exercise, 9.575 (2nd); all-around, 36.825 (4th).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn) — Vault, 9.275 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.15 (2nd); balance beam, 8.525 (6th); floor exercise, 9.45 (4th); all-around, 36.4 (4th).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.2 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.1 (5th); balance beam, 8.475 (8th); floor exercise, 9.2 (8th); all-around, 35.975 (6th).
Xcel Diamond
Summer Allen (Angola) — Vault, 8.15 (10th); uneven bars, 6 (10th); balance beam, 9.1 (6th); floor exercise, 8.95 (9th); all-around, 32.2 (10th).
Sarah Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.925 (3rd); uneven bars, 7.15 (8th); balance beam, 9.525 (4th); floor exercise, 9.125 (6th); all-around, 34.725 (7th).
