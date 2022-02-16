Prep Gymnastics Lakers outscore opposition
LAGRANGE — Lakeland had 91.9 to lead the way in a meet it hosted on Tuesday.
Warsaw only had two gymnasts and scored 56.55. NorthWood’s Emilee Conrad scored 29.55 all-around.
Laker Emma Schiffli was all-around medalist with 32.7. She won the vault (8.8), the floor exercise (8.45) and the uneven bars (7.85). She was second on the balance beam with 7.6.
In the junior varsity part of the meet for Lakeland, Emilie Riehl scored 7.7 on the vault and 6.25 on the floor. Scotlyn Gayheart scored 5.35 on the beam and 2.85 on the bars.
Lakeland 91.9, Warsaw 56.55,
NorthWood 29.55
Vault: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.8, 2. E. Conrad (NW) 8.6, 3t. Gayheart (LL) and Huffman (LL) 8.5, 5. Vosler (War) 8.2, 5t. Alayna Rasler (LL) and Retterbush (LL) 8.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.85, 2. Huffman (LL) 7.3, 3. Vosler (War) 6.3, 4. E. Conrad (NW) 6.25, 5. E. Riehl (LL) 5.95, 6. Olson (War) 5.8.
Balance Beam: 1. Vosler (War) 7.75, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.6, 3. Alayna Rasler (LL) 7.25, 4. E. Conrad (NW) 6.8, 5. Olson (War) 6.65, 6. Huffman (LL) 6.35.
Floor Exercise: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.45, 2. E. Conrad (NW) 7.9, 3. Retterbush (LL) 7.8, 4. Huffman (LL) 7.55, 5. Olson (War) 7.05, 6. Vosler (War) 6.9.
All-Around: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 32.7, 2. Huffman (LL) 29.7, 3. E. Conrad (NW) 27.55, 4. Vosler (War) 29.15, 5. Olson (War) 27.4, 6. Alayna Rasler (LL) 26.95.
Prep Soccer Medina to lead Angola boys
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Education approved of the hiring of Taylor Medina as the new Angola High School boys soccer coach at its Tuesday meeting.
Medina was an assistant coach for the Hornets the past two seasons for previous head coach Nathan Wilz. Medina was a goalkeeper for Trine University for two seasons, 2018 and 2019.
College Basketball Kunkel named Crossroads Women’s Player of the Week
JACKSON, Mich. — University of Saint Francis junior forward and Central Noble graduate Meleah (Leatherman) Kunkel was named the Crossroads League’s Women’s Basketballl Player of the Week for her efforts last week.
Kunkel averaged 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last week in helping the Cougars to a 2-0 record. She had 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals to lead USF to a 65-64 victory at NAIA fourth-ranked Marian on Feb. 9.
The Cougars were 15-8, including 9-5 in Crossroads play, before Wednesday night’s game at Bethel.
College Softball Thunder picked to win MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine was picked to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in the conference’s preseason coaches’ poll that was released on Tuesday.
The Thunder received five of the nine first-place votes. Alma and Hope were tied for second, each receiving two first-place votes. Coaches could not vote for their own teams.
Trine shared the MIAA regular season title with Hope and finished 30-8 overall. The Thunder won their first two games in the MIAA Tournament before being forced to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues. They were not selected to play in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since becoming eligible for NCAA postseason play in 2008.
The Thunder will open their season in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division 3 Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Georgia, and will play Christopher Newport, Virginia, and Belhaven, Mississippi, on opening day March 4.
2022 MIAA Softball
Preseason Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Trine (5) 60 points, 2t. Alma and Hope (2 each) 53, 4. Calvin 48, 5. Albion 31, 6. Saint Mary’s 27, 7. Adrian 24, 8. Kalamazoo 20, 9. Olivet 8.
Middle School Basketball CN 7th grade girls win
AUBURN — Central Noble’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Lakewood Park Christian 39-7 on Monday.
Kaydintz Bales had 19 points and Kyla Sickafoose scored nine to lead the Cougars.
On Saturday, CN played in a shootout and went 1-1. It beat Garrett 24-8, but lost to West Noble 38-34.
Last Thursday in Fremont, the Cougars lost to the Eagles 42-28.
Chloe Adams had nine points for Central Noble. Ellie Antunez had eight points and Bales scored seven.
