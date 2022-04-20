Postponements
Due to wet conditions and cold temperatures, several area games were postponed on Tuesday.
The Garrett baseball and softball games were pushed back to today. Angola’s baseball game at Fremont was postponed to Saturday and will be part of a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. The Fremont-Angola softball game was rescheduled for Monday, May 16.
Prairie Heights’ home varsity baseball game with Central Noble was moved to Friday. The junior varsity game between the two schools will be played in Albion on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
PH’s home varsity and JV softball games with Central Noble will be made up on May 9. The varsity contest will start at 5:30 p.m., and the JV game will follow.
The track meets between West Noble and Central Noble, Fairfield and Prairie Heights, and Fremont, Hamilton at Churubusco were pushed to Thursday. Eastside will join both Eagle teams and the Marines at Churubusco. Senior night festivities for the Panthers will start at 5 p.m.
East Noble’s home track meet against Leo was moved to May 10.
The Fremont-DeKalb tennis match was postponed to Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School. This will take place after the DeKalb-Prairie Heights dual.
Westview’s home tennis dual with Prairie Heights was moved to Apr. 29.
The golf match between West Noble, Lakeland and Goshen was moved back to today at Black Squirrel in Goshen.
The Central Noble-East Noble softball game that was postponed on April 11 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 18.
Prep Baseball Blackhawk Christian tops Barons
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb had its five-game win streak stopped with a 10-0 loss at Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule. The Braves (3-0) scored three times in the second to go up 4-0, and doubled their lead with four more runs in the fourth.
Nolan VanAuken and Alex Leslie had two hits each for DeKalb (5-4).
Eagles earn first win of 2022
CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Eagles earned their first victory of the season Thursday night, defeating the Lakeland Lakers 6-0 behind a 4-run fifth inning.
The Eagles led 1-0 after the second inning, 2-0 after the fourth and 6-0 after five.
Connor Slone (2-for-2, 1 run batted in) and Mason Young (1-for-2, 3 RBIs, 1 run) each had a double. Cal Ostrowski (2-for-4) and Wyatt Marks (1-for-2, 2 runs) also contributed for the Eagles.
Ostrowski picked up the victory at the mound, giving up five hits, walking one and striking out nine in the complete-game shutout.
The Eagles are 1-6 overall (1-3 Northeast Corner Conference) while the Lakers are 1-5 (0-4 NECC).
In other area action, Eastside (5-3, 3-1 NECC) defeated Hamilton (0-4, 0-3 NECC) 24-0 and Fort Wayne South Side (2-4) defeated Lakewood Park (2-4) 11-0.
Prep Softball Barons fall to Cadets at home
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s softball team hosted Concordia Lutheran in a nonconference game Tuesday evening, with the Barons losing 8-6 to fall to 2-4 on the season.
The Barons were led offensively by junior Katie Waters, who hit 2-for-3 and finished with a triple, a run, and two runs batted in. Ashley Cox was 1-for-2 with two runs. Paige Storck had two RBIs behind a 2-for-4 outing, while Jayla Brown (2-for-4) and Elizabeth Martin (0-for-1, 2 runs) also contributed for the Barons.
The Cadets are now 2-3.
Lakers beat Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Lakeland’s softball team won a Northeast Corner Conference matchup Thursday night on the road at Churubusco, defeating the Eagles 8-3 to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Cassidi Parham (1-for-4) had three runs batted in to lead the Lakers, with Luci Cook (2-for-2) and Arianna Bustos (1-for-2) each scoring twice. Breanna Lovelace (2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI) and Abbi McNamara (2-for-4) also contributed for the Lakers.
Leading the Eagles offensively were Ashlyn Erwin (2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run), Madison Hosted (1-for-3, 1 run) and Grace Lawson (1-for-3, 1 run).
Parham got the victory in the circle for the Lakers, giving up one earned run on six hits, walking three and striking out five in a complete-game performance.
The Eagles are 2-4, 0-4 NECC.
In other area action, Eastside (4-0, 3-0 NECC) defeated Hamilton (0-3, 0-2 NECC) 29-0.
Prep Girls Tennis LPC gets past Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Lakewood Park Panthers defeated Lakeland 3-2 on the road Tuesday evening, with all three singles players: Lauren Korte, Fiamma Gelmetti and Olivia Crider, winning their matches in straight sets.
The Panthers are 3-1 overall this season.
EN defeats Bellmont
DECATUR — The East Noble Knights won at Bellmont Thursday evening by a score of 4-1.
Picking up victories for the Knights were Kyndal Mynhier at No. 1 singles, Sadie Potts at No. 2 singles and Ella Edwards at No. 3 singles and Maria Bona & Breanna Arnold at No. 2 doubles.
The next match for the Knights is tonight when they host Angola.
Prep Boys Golf Westview wins NECC tri-match against Fremont, Hamilton
LAGRANGE — Westview’s boys golf team won a three-way match against Fremont and Hamilton at Heron Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, shooting a 170 to the Eagles’ 183. Hamilton did not have a team score due to not having enough players.
The match was won by Westview’s Silas Haarer, who shot a 36. Fremont’s Lukas Berlew was close behind with a 39, followed by Warriors golfer Carl Miller with a 42 and Eagles golfer Luke Campbell with a 46.
Hamilton’s lone golfer, Chase Hill, shot a 56.
Fremont is 2-2 on the season.
College Lacrosse Richmond sets records in Thunder’s rout of Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — The Trine women’s lacrosse team won 17-3 in a rout over the Adrian Bulldogs in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action, but not without setting records.
Freshman Calista Richmond recorded eight assists to set a new school recorded and added three goals to set a total of 11 points for the game to tie the school record.
Liv Ghent led the Thunder in scoring with four goals in seven shots, and Maddy Kasten (1-1) picked up the win in net for Trine, recording six saves in nine shots.
The Thunder are 8-3 (3-1 MIAA) and the Bulldogs are 4-9 (0-4 MIAA).
Men’s College Golf Thunder win round two of MIAA Automatic Qualifier Tourney
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Trine’s men’s golf team cut into Hope College’s lead Tuesday in the second round of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Automatic Qualifier Tournament at Stonewater Country Club, winning the round with a score of 297 over Hope’s 304.
Mark Civanich recorded the second highest score in the round with a 73, with teammates Jack and Brogan Brockie tying for third with a 74. Mitch Lowney was sixth, shooting a 76 and Mitch Blank tied for 14th with an 83.
The round was won by Hope’s Jack Guerrera, who shot a 71.
Ahead of the final round, the Thunder trail Hope by 12 shots, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
