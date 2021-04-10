WATERLOO — Tanner Collins believes he has found the right place to continue his soccer career and education.
The DeKalb senior took a visit to Manchester and liked everything he saw, and has committed to play soccer there. He plans to major in business and accounting.
“I went on a college visit, and I really loved the campus and the environment,” Collins said. “I thought it was a great place for me.
“I met the coaches and I’ve heard their accounting and business programs are very good, so it was really good for what I wanted to do.”
Collins will play for fifth-year coach Corey Brueggeman. The Spartans compete in NCAA Division III and the Heartland Conference.
Getting the chance to play in college fufills a longtime dream for Collins.
“I’ve always been super competitive. It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do,” he said.
Collins has been playing since age 4 in the youth leagues at the YMCA. Soccer has been his only sport.
Collins earned All-Northeast 8 Conference honorable mention as a midfielder in his senior season last fall. He had two goals and three assists.
Manchester was able to see him in a North-South all-star game after the season, and he also attended a soccer camp there.
