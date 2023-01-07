WATERLOO — DeKalb had the proper senior night introductions.
The Barons even voluntarily accepted a technical foul for putting all six of their seniors on the court to start the game.
Once the game started, however, DeKalb couldn’t shake New Haven, and had just a four-point lead at halftime.
The Barons changed all that in the third quarter, cranking up their defensive energy which led to lots of passes to set up easy baskets. DeKalb erupted to score 26 points in the third quarter to blow open a close game, and sent the seniors out on a high note with a 71-41 Northeast 8 Conference win.
“That was the quietest gym I’ve ever been in that has people in it (in the first half),” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “All we heard was the sound of the ball. I didn’t feel like our kids were talking, their kids weren’t talking, the student section wasn’t making noise. Friday night in the middle of January and no energy.
“We came out in the third quarter and we brought the energy. We made plays right away and we just kept going and going. Twenty-six points in the third quarter, that’s a lot of points.”
DeKalb scored the first nine points of the second half in less than 2 1/2 minutes to go up 39-26, and just never stopped. Lillie Cone scored 13 points in the quarter en route to a game-high 27. The Barons led 56-32 headed to the fourth.
Ashley Cox added 15 points and Amanda Day had 12 for the Barons (10-8 overall, 1-3 NE8). The 10 wins are the most by DeKalb’s girls since 2017-18. The 71 points are most since the Barons tallied 74 in a win over Huntington North in that same season.
Janiya Johnson scored 15 points and A’lanah Webb had 14 for the Bulldogs (2-13, 0-4).
New Haven hit several shots early and cashed in on some extra opportunities, beating the Barons to some offensive rebounds.
“They were open because we stood there watching,” Stuckey said. “They’re an athletic group that plays hard. We weren’t ready early with the defensive intensity. Offensively we were good.”
A Cone three-pointer put DeKalb up 23-16 just inside the five-minute mark of the half, but the Bulldogs scrambled back to within two twice, the second time at 28-26 on a three from Sissy Davis in the final minute of the half.
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 34-10 over Hamilton. Scout Warner had 11 points and Baylee Doster scored six for the Barons. TeigAnn Freed led Hamilton with four.
