GARRETT – Garett’s baseball and softball teams made it a sweep of visiting Churubusco Thursday night on a blustery night that made every fly ball an adventure.
The Railroader nine fell behind 3-0 early before roaring back to record a 13-7 win over the Eagles and improve to 4-0 on the young 2022 season. Churubusco fell to 0-5.
The Garrett softball team, meanwhile, got out to an early 6-0 lead before cruising to an 8-3 win over Churubusco.
In the baseball contest, the Railroaders found themselves trailing their NECC rivals 4-1 entering the home half of the second. Garrett put up six runs in the frame to begin to assert control of the contest.
Garrett added two more runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 10-3 lead. Busco got three in the top of the sixth, but the Railroaders got all three runs back in its half of the frame — two of those on a two-run homer by Aiden Lytle, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Garrett pounded out 13 hits on the night.
Garrett coach Jason Richards likes his team’s start to 2022.
“We’re getting some leadership,” Richards said.
Garrett also got good pitching Thursday night from junior Jacob Molargik, who went 51/3 innings, striking out 12.
Churubusco coach Jordan Turner said his team is scuffling.
“We got off to a good start tonight, but we weren’t able to maintain it,” Turner said.
Garrett travels to DeKalb today for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
The Railroaders actually lost to Woodlan Monday night, 2-1, but received a forfeit win after Woodlan used an ineligible player.
Churubusco travels to Eastside on Saturday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
Garrett softball 8, Churubusco 3
The Railroaders earned their first win of 2022 Thursday night, and Garrett coach Julie DePew was pleased with the all-around effort shown by her team.
“Conditions were tough out there tonight for both teams, but we were able to cut down on errors and put the ball in play,” DePew said.
Kaitlyn Bergman earned the win in the circle for Garrett.
Churubusco coach Phil Nicolet saw his team fall to 2-2.
“We played terrible tonight,” Nicolet said.
But the Eagles are a young team with seven freshmen, Nicolet said.
Garrett returns to action on Saturday, hosting West Noble in a contest slated for an 11 a.m. first pitch. Churubusco is at Eastside on Saturday in a game also set for an 11 a.m. start.
