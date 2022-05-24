GARRETT — After needing extra innings the night before, Angola’s softball team gave itself plenty of cushion in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal game with host Garrett.
The Hornets collected nine hits — three for extra bases — and pitcher Alyssa Kyle did the rest in a 9-1 win over the Railroaders.
Angola will play Leo at 6 p.m. Thursday for the championship. The Lions were 5-0 winners over Bishop Dwenger in the other semifinal game.
In Tuesday’s win, Ellana Rowe had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. Leah Snyder had an RBI triple and scored once. Eleanore Knauer and Rosalyn Knauer had two hits each, scoring a run apiece. Harper Henney singled, walked and scored twice, drove in two and stole four bases.
“It’s great. It’s everything you work for all year,” Hornet coach Peter Henderson said afterwards.
“After last night, we talked about having patience in the box, and I thought we had patience in the box for the most part. That translated to the (score) board.”
Kyle held Garrett to just two hits. She allowed three walks while striking out 12. “She’s been our horse all year,” Henderson said. “She’s been in a lot of meaningful games and she brought it tonight.”
Monday, the Hornets needed eight innings before scoring the only run in a 1-0 win over New Haven.
They wasted no time getting on the board and pressuring the Railroaders right away.
Harper Henney drew a lead-off walk, stole second and came in when Eleanore Knauer laced a 3-2 pitch to the fence for a double and a 1-0 lead.
Angola picked up two more in the second.
Rosalyn Knauer singled and Hailey Weisenaur walked. Harlee Henney laid down a bunt to move both runners up a base. They both scored when Harper Henney singled to right.
Garrett’s lone run came without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning.
With her team trailing 3-0, Stella Mix led off with a walk and stole second.
Hornet first baseman Eleanore Knauer smothered a hard ground ball off the bat of Laney Miller, and made a full body stretch to touch the bag with the ball just ahead of the runner. Mix rounded third and scored easily.
Angola responded with two runs in the fourth.
Harper Henney drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Rowe’s double down the left field line. Rowe would later score on a passed ball.
The Hornets added one run in the fifth thanks to two Garrett errors and three more in the sixth. Rowe (double), Snyder (triple, RBI), Eleanore Knauer (single, RBI) and Kyler (single, two RBIs) had successive hits in the sixth.
