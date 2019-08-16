BUTLER — Eastside’s football team will count on nine seniors and several younger players who gained experience under the Friday night lights a year ago.
The Blazers finished 5-5 in all games and 3-1 in Northeast Corner Conference small-school division play.
Among 11 seniors, lost to graduation were starting quarterback Joe White, wide receiver Trey Staley and placekicker Brock Holman.
“The number-one strength we have right now is we are returning our entire offensive line,” said third-year head coach Todd Mason. “That hasn’t happened since I’ve been (at Eastside).
“They’ve had a great summer of good quality O-line play, and that’s going to translate to the defensive line as well. We’re going to be rotating those guys through on the defensive side of the ball. We’re going to rely heavily on our O- and D-lines.”
Seniors Troy Kessler (6-feet, 1-inch, 220 pounds) and Chase Leeper (6-2, 280) will play on both sides of the ball. Both are offensive linemen. On defense, Kessler is listed as a linebacker and Leeper is listed as a lineman.
Junior Jackson Wicker (6-0, 190) and sophomores Isaiah Fuentes (6-3, 220), Matt Jacobs (5-10, 190) and Sam Neumann (6-3, 190) will all get turns in the offensive trenches. Neumann could also see time as a linebacker on defense.
On defense, senior Carson Evers (6-0, 185) will play linebacker. With Kessler and Neumann, others who may play at linebacker are sophomore Kyler Bibbee (6-0, 185) and freshman Dax Holman (5-10, 170).
Senior Hunter Miller (5-10, 220) and juniors Hayden Gardner (6-2, 210) and Bryce Salinas (5-9, 180) are in the mix on the defensive line.
Evers and junior All-NECC returnees Lane Burns and Chase Cleckner will be counted upon to make plays when the other team has the ball. Cleckner (6-1, 170) returns at one defensive end spot and Burns (5-10, 150) is a returning safety.
Candidates for cornerback spots include senior Mike Geiger and sophomores Johnny Eck, Marcus Diaz and Tanner Wicker. Juniors David Slone, Phoenix Smyth and Gavin Wallace could play defensive end. Senior Dawson Smyth and freshman Dackotia Reed are possibilities at safety.
Sophomore Laban Davis is slated to play quarterback, with Burns and freshman Carsen Jacobs listed as possibilities.
Evers, who caught 17 passes for 312 yards as a tight end last year and Wade Miller, who caught eight passes for 171 yards, are the top returning receivers. Both players caught two touchdown passes.
Other receiving threats include Bibbee, Eck, Wallace, Dylan Bredemeyer, Jiye Parr and Payton Terry.
Junior Matt Firestine, seniors Ethan Farnsworth and Treyven McKinley and Holman could all see action at running back.
“You want to put kids in the best position to win and trying to fit the best 11 players on the football field at a given time,” Mason said. “That’s something we’re working hard on, trying to get the best 11 athletes on the field so that we have the best opportunity to win football games.
“Something we’ve struggled with the past two years is consistently running the football,” he said. “With the offensive line that we have, I think we’re going to be a little more consistent at putting long drives together.
“We’ve been a big-play offense the last two years,” Mason said. “We’re looking more to sustaining drives, putting 10-12-play drives together, eat some clock up and give our defense a little bit more time to rest.”
