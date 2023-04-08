FORT WAYNE — There were a lot of strong performances from the Trine University track and field teams at Indiana Tech's Warrior Open on Friday.
For the men, Greysen Spohn led the Thunder in four different events. He was second in the high jump by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 2.25 inches, placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.95 seconds, was fourth in the 100 dash in 10.94 seconds, and finished fifth in the 200 in 22.45 seconds.
Other top marks in those events included William Thonn, who placed eighth in the 100 dash at 11.14 seconds and Aaron Pike who recorded a seventh-place finish in the 200 at 22.64 seconds.
Evan Selby was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.37 seconds. He was also second in the 400 hurdles in 55.92 seconds. Ashton Smith competed in the high jump finished fifth at 5-8.75.
In the longest event of the meet, the 5,000, Trine had four of the top eight finishers. Ryan Hoopingarner finished second in a time of 14 minutes, 51.10 seconds. Matthew Edison was fourth (15:30.50) with Jacob Myers in fifth (15:34.95) and Aidan Lapp in eighth (15:43.83).
The 1,500 featured Tyler Hartleroad, who placed fourth at 4:04.34, and Joseph Packard in seventh at 4:07.78.
The Thunder's 4-by-400-meter relay team placed third as the team of Selby, Hartleroad, Blane Johnson and Pike went 3:31.94.
To highlight field events, Ethan Spahr brought home the team's only event victory in the triple jump by leaping 40-1.25. Also in the event was Andrew Cogswell, who was third at 37-6.75.
The trio of Ben Williams, Eirik Eggen and Ashton Smith had quality scores in the long jump. Williams was fifth at 20-5.75, Eggen was seventh at 19-8.25 and Smith was eighth at 19-8.
Also for Trine, Brandan Cross was fourth in the discus at 141-7, Colton Wampler was fifth in the javelin at 144-9, Dillon Dennison was seventh in the hammer throw at 143-6 and Kimball Hughes was eighth in the shot put at 44-2.75.
For the Trine women, they were led by two event wins, Brynn Mericle in the 400 hurdles at 1:06.76 and Lydia Randolph in the 1,500 at 4:45.05.
Also in the 400 hurdles, Adrianne Jackson finished third at 1:07.21 with Aumrie Weiss in sixth at 1:10.20 and Kristin Baker in eighth at 1:11.31.
Also in the 1,500, Bailey Puckett placed fourth in 5:03.53, followed by Trine teammate Eleanor Young in fifth at 5:05.64.
Mericle also had the team's quickest time in the 100 hurdles at 16.41 seconds, which was good for fourth. Also competing in the race were Jackson in seventh at 16.95 seconds and Baker in eighth at 17.10 seconds.
Baker, Jackson, Mericle and Weiss made up the 4-by-400-meter relay team which placed third with a time of 4:16.03. The other relay event of the day, the 4-by-100-meter relay, was ran by Mackenzie Miller, Emma Forker, Kaleigh Maschino and Malena Ricks. They finished second in 49.98 seconds.
Miller was the top scorer for Trine in both the 100 (second in 12.47 seconds) and 200 (13th in 26.73 seconds). Also with a second-place finish was Fremont's Katie Berlew in the 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 12:50.85.
In the distance races, Amira Faulkner placed third in the 800 in 2:24.55 and less than one second back was Marissa Kenney in fourth at 2:24.87.
A trio of Thunder student-athletes were inside the top eight in the 5,000: Brianna Medcalf in fifth (18:11.27), Ana Parker in seventh (18:20.84) and Hannah Parker in eighth (19:10.81).
The East Noble graduate Forker highlighted field events for Trine with a second-place finish at 17-8 in the long jump.
Lakeland graduate Brooklynn Rettig was third in the high jump at 5-0.5, which was just off the school record. Morgan Moslow tied her own school record in the pole vault at 10-6, which was good for fifth place. Avery Boyce was seventh, clearing the bar at 10 feet.
In the javelin, Ricks was fifth at 106-5 and Berlew was eighth at 95-8.
Kendallville's Madelyn Summers finished sixth in the hammer throw at 140-8. Freshman Abby Sanner was eighth in the discus (118-6) and 14th in the shot put (35-0.25).
Both Thunder teams will compete in the Indiana Division III Championships on Saturday at DePauw University in Greencastle.
