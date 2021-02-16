INDIANAPOLIS — East Noble graduate Amy Begley was recently elected to the USA Track and Field board.
Begley will be part of the athletic advisory committee.
Begley a Kendallville native is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and a 2008 Beijing Olympian in the 10,000 meters. She has a degree in exercise science and biomechanics.
At Arkansas she was an NCAA Outdoor, 16-time SEC Champion and a 15-time All American. Begley has served as assistant distance coach for Team USATF at the 2018 U20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland and at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
She currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia where she is a coach for the Atlanta Track Club.
Michael Conley was elected as Chair through the quad ending in 2024. Conley, an Olympic champion and silver medalist, also serves as the chair of USATF’s High Performance Division. A 2004 USATF Hall of Fame inductee, Conley is widely considered one of the best combination jumpers in history. Conley was a three- time World champion, 12-time USATF champion and nine-time NCAA champion during his track & field career. Conley is currently the CEO of MMG Sports Management Group.
Also serving as board officers are USATF’s President Vin Lananna as Vice Chair, Ken Taylor and Tim Weaver as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.
Jerry Canning, Mori Taheripour and Rick Wade join as independent members. Canning has spent the last 20 years as a digital thought-leader, including long management stints at Google and Facebook. Taheripour is a globally recognized executive and an award-winning educator, while Wade is senior vice president of Strategic Alliances and Outreach at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Running industry veteran Jim Estes is the LDR representative while long-time youth coach Norine Richardson was elected as the Youth Representative.
Athletes increased their representation on the board to seven athletes and an alternate. Athletes returning to the board include two-time Olympian Wallace Spearmon, 2013 World Athletics 100mH silver medalist Ryan Wilson, NACAC U23 long jump silver medalist Kendall Spencer and Rio Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter.
Joining them in service on the board is Nicole Leach, a former 400m hurdler and 2014 USATF Indoor Champion in the mile and 3,000m, Will Leer as the AAC Alternate.
