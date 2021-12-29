CONNERSVILLE — At the Spartan Classic Wednesday at Connersville, East Noble senior Aidan Sprague was named the MVP after winning the 126-pound bracket.
He was one of two Knights to win titles on Wednesday. Blake Byler earned first place at 120 pounds.
Kealan Fuller placed third at 106 pounds, and Ahmen Ahmed finished in fifth.
Fremont second at Eastern Duals
In Greentown, the Eagles finished in second place of the two-day event after going 8-1.
Jacob Behm earned win No. 100 while going undefeated at the duals. Also going undefeated over the two days were Zandier Rowe, Aidan Hawkins, Essiah Kamer.
Garrett, Prairie Heights in middle at Al Smith
After the first day of action at the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka on Wednesday, Garrett and Prairie Heights sit in 16th and 17th place, respectively.
The Railroaders only have three wrestlers advancing to today's action, Hayden Brady (120), Brayden Baker (145) and Chase Leech (152).
The two Panther grapplers still alive are Brock Hagewood (132) and Sam Levitz (145).
All five area wrestlers are in the consolation side of their respective brackets and the best they can finish is third.
Barons eighth at Border Wars
DEFIANCE, Ohio — DeKalb finished in eighth out of 45 teams at the Tri-State Border War Wrestling Invitational on Wednesday.
Freshman Nic Ley was the top placing Baron in fifth at 215 pounds.
Braylon Meyer (106) and Braxton Miller (144) each took sixth, Dominic Dunn (165) placed seventh and Gaven Hopkins (150) finished in eighth.
