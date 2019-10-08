WATERLOO — Carroll did nothing to dispel its ranking, its record, or its reputation as a team which could make a deep tournament run.
The 15th-rated Chargers scored just two minutes into the game and controlled play throughout in a 10-0 win over host DeKalb in the first round of the Class 3A boys soccer sectional Monday.
Carroll (15-2-1) will return Wednesday for the first semifinal match at 5 p.m. against Snider, a 4-2 winner over North Side in Monday’s first match. The second semifinal Wednesday pits East Noble against Northrop.
The Chargers used quick touches and moved the ball from side to side to open lanes for scoring chances. They led 6-0 at the half, and continued their onslaught even while clearing their bench in the second half.
“Hats off to them,” Baron coach Justin Bigelow said. “They’re one of the best teams in the state on paper, and after seeing them tonight, I’m very impressed. Best of luck to them as they go on through the tournament.
“Our boys did well to step up and mark. Carroll, once they put a couple in, they kept spreading us out. Our boys did a good job stepping in and we saw a lot of heart. We definitely didn’t see the heads drop.”
Peyton Fosnaugh scored three times to lead the Chargers and Chase Hartzog had two goals. The Chargers often worked the ball low and crossed it in front of the goalmouth for scoring opportunities.
The fight was there for the Barons (4-10-3). Keeper Reese Matthews charged off his line in the first half to smother Isaac Timmer’s shot, and he batted a ball out of the air after it had deflected off a Carroll player and was headed into the net.
In the second half, he got help from Hunter Taylor, who slid across the goal line to clear a ball rolling toward the net.
Bigelow expressed thanks to Taylor and the team’s only other senior, Colton Gaier, for representing the team well on and off the field, and demonstrating the Baron creed of PDR — pride, dedication and respect.
“From last year to this year I’m very proud of the improvements that were made," Bigelow said. "There are always things that can be changed, but we definitely took a step in the right direction.”
