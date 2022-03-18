WATERLOO — Hope Moring was a fixture for four years on DeKalb’s varsity volleyball team.
Someone else will be wearing No. 1 now, however, with Moring moving to play at Franklin College. She committed to compete for the Grizzlies and coach Randi Garrett Wednesday.
Franklin competes in NCAA Division III and the Heartland Conference.
Moring said she plans to study business.
“I love their academics. It’s a small campus and everyone was so friendly,” Moring said.
“I’ll fit in well. I’ve met some great teammates already. They’re very welcoming. I’ll put in as much effort as I can. I think I will contribute.”
Also a member of DeKalb’s state champion bowling team, Moring did everything for the Barons in volleyball, filling up every category on the stat sheet in most matches.
She was a repeat first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area selection as a senior, when she had 389 assists, 182 kills, 171 digs and 76 aces in helping the Barons go from six victories the year before to 17 this season.
She had 1,450 career assists while chalking up 585 digs, 360 kills and 147 aces in her time as a Baron.
“She is a freak athlete,” DeKalb coach Melissa Hall said. “She could play any position we needed her at. What I liked about her most is that skill-wise she never quit trying to get better. That will help her be successful at the next level.”
Moring is also familiar with her coach at Franklin.
“Randi wanted me from the start. She was my club coach last year. She just wants me to be aggressive and set, and even hit from outside.”
Moring already has ideas on how she can improve at the collegiate level.
“I’ve got to me more competitive, be on my toes more, and be smart at the net,” she said.
