Former DeKalb wrestling standout Braxton Miller has committed to wrestle for Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
The Griffins compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II.
They are guided by 12th-year coach Brian Tucker. Miller expects to battle for the 149-pound position.
Miller was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of Year last season after finishing fifth in the state at 145 pounds.
Miller had a 40-3 record, the second-highest win total in Baron history. He won sectional, regional and semi-state championships.
He is fifth all-time in wins at DeKalb with a 108-32 career mark.
His first loss came in the Defiance (Ohio) Border Wars over Christmas break. He did not lose in Indiana until the Northeast 8 Conference finals. His only other loss was in the quarterfinal round at Indianapolis, a match in which he surrendered offensive points in Indiana for the first time all season.
Miller wrestled injured for the bulk of the season after suffering an injury to his hand in December. He had to relearn much of his technique so he could execute it one-handed.
Miller also made the All-Area team as a junior when he went 30-7 and won an NE8 title, and also as a sophomore when he was 18-10 and a sectional and regional champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.