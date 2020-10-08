In a weird roundabout way, we made it. After Eastside defeated Churubusco earlier this season, the last formidable challenger standing in its way for the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division title is Central Noble.
The Blazers and Cougars are both undefeated in conference play. However, both have one less game than they would normally have. Eastside lost its game with Fremont, and Central Noble’s game versus Churubusco was canceled.
Nevertheless, it’s a conference championship game, and it should be a good one.
Eastside at Central Noble
Records: Eastside 6-1 overall, 2-0 NECC Small; Central Noble 4-3, 2-0 NECC Small
Media: wawk.com; Streamed on YouTube. Search EHS Blazers to access.
Last meeting: The Blazers beat the Cougars 28-7 on Oct. 11, 2019
Eastside suffered its first loss, 21-14 in overtime at Class 5A Concord last Friday. The Blazers led that contest 14-0 before the Minutemen tied the game in the final 30 seconds.
How will the Blazers respond? The opportunity to claim a division championship is a good place to start.
Eastside’s defensive shutout streak ended at 21 consecutive quarters, but the defense was still a presence against Concord. Lane Cleckner returned a fumble for a touchdown and Carsen Jacobs intercepted two passes. The Blazers kept the Minutemen off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter.
On the season, Eastside’s defense has produced 16 turnovers — nine interceptions and seven fumble recoveries, returning two for touchdowns.
The most productive Cougar on both sides of the ball is Will Hoover. He leads the team in rushing with 605 yards on 115 carries and nine touchdowns. Hoover leads the Central Noble defense with 77 total tackles, including seven for loss. Jarrett Hawk leads the team with eight tackles for loss and sacks.
Central Noble will need both Hoover and Hawk to pressure Eastside quarterback Laban Davis, make him feel uncomfortable and force a couple of turnovers to give their team a chance.
East Noble at New Haven
Records: East Noble 4-3, 2-2 Northeast 8; New Haven 4-3, 1-3 NE8
Media: WAWK 94.3 and 95.5 FM
Last meeting: The Knights downed the Bulldogs 56-8 on Oct. 11, 2019.
East Noble earned a much-needed win last week against Columbia City. The Knights face another offense this week that is capable of putting up points in a hurry.
The Bulldogs rallied back to beat Pioneer 32-28 earlier this season, then they almost finished the comeback against Columbia City in Week 6. They lost to the Eagles 35-32.
East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said defensive coordinator Ryan Robertson had a great game plan against Columbia City, and he’ll have to do it again against New Haven quarterback Jakar Williams and company tonight.
Williams is sixth in the conference in rushing with 374 rushing yards and four touchdowns. As a passer, he’s 80-of-165 for 1,239 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Williams is second to only Bolt in the Northeast 8 in total offensive yards. Lane Woodson and Jalen Carpenter are Williams’ top two targets and have a combined 42 receptions for 856 yards and 13 touchdowns.
New Haven does have the most turnovers in the conference at 16, but is also near the top in takeaways with 17.
Offensively, the Knights will need to continue to lean on Cole Schupbach and Justin Marcellus, who is second in the NE8 with 622 rushing yards and seven scores. The East Noble offensive line showed it can be physical and will need to show that once again versus a Bulldog defense that allows 179 rushing yards per game.
Angola at Garrett
Records: 4-1, 2-1 NECC Big; Garrett 2-4, 2-1 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com, WLKI 100.3 FM, Hometown Media on Facebook
Last meeting: The Hornets beat the Railroaders 18-14 on Oct. 11, 2019
Fairfield scored 28 points in the second quarter to put Garrett in a big halftime hole last week. That can’t happen for a team that is averaging just over 17 points per contest.
Senior Kolin Cope leads Garrett with 720 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Aaden Lytle has completed 33-of-61 pass attempts for 315 yards. Senior receiver Brady Cook has caught 16 passes for 224 yards.
Senior Seth VanWagner leads the Garrett defense with 62 total tackles, including six for losses.
The Hornets will likely be short-handed while some of their key players are still in quarantine after coming in close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19 and forced the junior varsity football team to be in quarantine until Monday.
That and Angola being susceptible run, and the underdog Railroaders could really give the Hornets fits at Memorial Field tonight.
Bellmont at DeKalb
Records: Bellmont 0-5, 0-5 NE8; DeKalb 0-4, 0-3 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network
Last meeting: The Barons shut out the Braves 56-0 on Oct. 11, 2019
Somebody will get their first win Friday when these clubs meet in better weather compared to last year’s downpour in Decatur.
The Barons have played three games since their COVID layoff, and have met the top passing team, the top rushing team and the top defense in the NE8.
Norwell hit DeKalb with long touchdowns on a kickoff return and a double pass in the first two minutes last week, and the Barons never recovered in a 50-0 loss.
DeKalb has struggled offensively in its last two games, and had only one solid sustained drive against Norwell. Bellmont also has had its problems moving the ball, and is also coming off a lopsided defeat, 43-6 to New Haven.
Churubusco at West NobleRecords: Churubusco 3-2, 1-1 NECC Small; West Noble 0-7, 0-4 NECC Big
Last meeting: The Chargers defeated the Eagles 33-20 on Oct. 11, 2019
The Eagles have been off for the last two weeks. In their last game, they shut out Prairie Heights 42-0. In the Chargers last game, they looked like they were starting to figure things out, but they allowed 33 unanswered points to Lakeland after leading 21-8 late in the second quarter.
Churubusco should have no problem moving the ball against a West Noble defense that allows over 33 points per game. The sophomore duo of quarterback Riley Buroff and running back Wyatt Marks should have productive nights. So far this season, Buroff is 33-of-48 for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, and Marks has 61 carries for 441 yards and seven scores.
For the Chargers to keep pace with the Eagles, Gustavo Taylor needs to have another solid game, as well as some production from his teammates. Last week, he had three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 143 yards against Lakeland.
Lakeland at Fairfield
Records: Lakeland 2-5, 1-2 NECC Big; Fairfield 6-0, 3-0 NECC Big
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last meeting: The Lakers beat the Falcons 20-14 on Oct. 11, 2019
Lakeland rallied from a 14-0 deficit after one quarter and a 21-8 deficit late in the second quarter to beat West Noble 41-21. The Falcons are an entirely different animal.
Fairfield clinches the NECC Big School Division title outright and moves a step closer toward an undefeated regular season with a victory.
The Falcons are solid across the offensive and defensive lines. They have had their way with everyone they have gone up against so far this season and will be difficult for the Lakers to match up with.
Prairie Heights at Bluffton
Records: PH 0-7, Bluffton 6-1
Last meeting: Tigers won 41-8 in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game in Bluffton on Oct. 26, 2018.
This matchup was created on Thursday after their opponents (Heritage for PH and Adams Central for Bluffton) went into quarantine due to COVID-19.
The opening kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased by Panther fans will be vail for the Bluffton game. The Prairie Heights athletic department will be selling additional tickets until 3:30 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the gate tonight at Bluffton.
Panther fans are to park in the Bluffton Middle School parking lot, just east of the stadium, and enter through the main gates. All fans are asked to wear masks until they sit down in their seats and remain socially distant outside of their immediate families.
The Tigers are on the rise led by seniors Hayden Nern (1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns passing, 397 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing) and Cody Mittlestedt (608 yards rushing, 399 yards receiving, 11 total TDs)
