HUNTINGTON — Lots of small details haunted DeKalb after its 38-37 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball loss to Huntington North Saturday night.
Several times the Vikings frustrated the Barons by blocking shots or knocking the ball free to cause turnovers.
Free throw shooting, which had been strong in the past several games for the Barons, deserted them as they made only 5-of-13. DeKalb was close but yet so far from a big road win in the conference.
“We lacked toughness most of the game,” Baron coach Marty Beasley said. “We went 5-of-13 from the line, we had a number of balls knocked out of our hands, we’d rather make an excuse for something than compete with our rules that we have on certain things.
“If you’re tough you’re making free throws. If you’re tough you’re making layups. If you’re tough you’re guarding somebody. If you’re tough you’re boxing out. If you’re tough you’re taking care of the basketball. We didn’t do those things well today. We had opportunities.”
DeKalb (3-12 overall, 1-4 NE8) took the game to the wire even after an 11-1 run set the Vikings up with a 34-23 lead just more than two minutes into the last quarter.
Parker Smith, who hit five threes on his way to a game-high 17 points, hit two of them in a Baron comeback and Caden Pettis hit one.
“We battled back. We had a little bit of fire,” Beasley said.
Alex Leslie scored on a drive to the hoop, then Pettis hit one of two free throws to get the Barons within 36-35 with 1:34 left. Levi McElhaney scored inside for a three-point lead for Huntington North (7-9, 3-2).
The Vikings also had their struggles at the line, going 4-of-8 for the night, and left the door open by missing two one-and-ones.
With DeKalb down three, the Vikings swarmed around the three-point line, and Smith hit a runner from the lane with 3.6 seconds left.
After a free throw miss, Pettis launched one from half-court that was off the mark, and Huntington North had survived.
“We had Leslie one way and Pettis the other way,” Beasley said. “Like we talked about he had one or two dribbles and he got a good look at it.”
Pettis added seven for the Barons, with Alex Leslie and Donnie Wiley both scoring six.
McElhaney and Ethan Zahn scored eight apiece, and Tiler Carr and Zach Nash each added seven in a balanced attack for the Vikings.
“They’re extremely tough. They’re mentally tough,” Beasley said. “I know they put a lot of effort and time into it. (Craig Teagle is) a great coach, he’s a good friend of mine, he’s the best coach in the state.
“Their kids put in a lot of time in the weight room, a lot of time in their game, which our kids need to start doing. They don’t want to work in the weight room that hard, they don’t want to come in early and shoot. They want to complain when the game’s over and they didn’t get what they wanted.
“They’ve got to figure out how good they want to be and what they have to do to be good, or we’re going to continue to have games like this where it comes down to the nitty gritty and we don’t finish,” Beasley added.
Huntington North took the junior varsity game 39-25. Brady Culler had nine points and Myles Dobson scored six for the Barons.
DeKalb’s freshman team won 45-30 over the Vikings. Connor Schmidt had 18 points and Caden Rice scored 12 for the Barons.
