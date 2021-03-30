Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores for the week of March 22.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Kris Levy for men (157 pins over average), Pat Wandel for women (100) and Ian Malone and Izy Skeens (128).
MEN: Booster — Jason Flaugh 279, 725 series, Matt Haiflich 279, Gary Bolton 278, 719 series, Gavin Mapes 269, 772 series, Kris Levy 268, 781 series, Sam Anglin 268, 708 series, Ty Cowan 268, Brian Byanski 267, 707 series, Matt Patrick 267, 728 series, Travis Grigsby 266, Rocky Sattison 266, Mike Plummer 255, Kris Purdy 253, 742 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 267, Butch Kneubuhler 255. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 277. Friday Morning Trio — Scott Harris 256. Masters & Slaves — Billy Zink 280, Rocky Sattison 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 237, 550 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 210, 578 series, Moncia Letts 202, 536 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 222, 580 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 232, 632 series. Majors — Elizabeth Jones 222, 599 series, Ian Malone 635 series.
High Schools
Fremont releases attendance guidelines for spring sports
FREMONT – Fremont High School athletic director Roger Probst released guidelines for spectators to watch Eagle sports this spring.
All spectators are expected to wear masks and observe social distancing. They should leave the facility immediately following the conclusion the game, match and/or meet.
A limited number of bleacher seats will be available for all events except golf. However, especially for tennis events and baseball and softball games, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, which will make it easier to observe social distancing.
All Fremont high school and middle school students will be admitted to Eagle home spring athletic events at no charge except for tournaments. Admission for all other spectators will be $5 per person. The only passes that will be accepted will be the Fremont Community Schools’ senior citizen passes.
Prep Baseball
Eagles lose in opener
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco lost 17-1 to Bishop Luers in its season opener on Monday.
The Eagles started the contest with the first run in the top of the first, then were held off the scoreboard. The Knights answered with eight runs in the first inning, then six in the second.
Evan Snyder scored Brayten Gordon on a double in the top of the first for Churubusco.
The Eagles made nine errors in the loss.
College Volleyball
Trine men dominate Wittenberg to end regular season
ANGOLA – Trine University’s men’s volleyball team swept Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Wittenberg, Ohio, twice Sunday at Hershey Hall to end the regular season. The Thunder won the first match 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, then won the second match 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.
The Thunder ended the regular season at 11-5 overall, and fourth place in the MCVL at 11-5. It is the best season ever record-wise since the program re-started in 2019.
As of Monday afternoon, there has been no word from the MCVL of whether there will be a conference tournament and what it will look like if it takes place.
In the first match on Sunday, Parker Beale had 19 kills and two aces and Hunter Monday had 43 assists and two block assists to lead Trine. Hunter Haas had 15 digs. Matt Stillman added six kills, four block assists and an ace.
In the second match, Beale had 15 kills, Haas had 14 digs and Monday had 31 assists for the Thunder. Dan Boren had eight kills and Eric Santiago Garcia had seven digs.
College SoftballThunder defeat Comets, Scots to improve to 10-4OLIVET, Mich. – Trine defeated Olivet 8-0 in five innings and Alma 3-1 in nonconference games on Saturday.
Against the Comets, Victoria Porter hit a 3-run homer and Bailey Vande Giessen hit a two-run shot in the Thunder’s seven-run fifth inning. Porter hit two homers and drove in four runs for the game, also hitting a solo shot in the second.
Hannah Kampmann (4-0) pitched a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks for Trine (10-4).
Against the Scots, Anna Koeppl (3-2) pitched a three-hitter for the Thunder, allowing an earned run, waling one and striking out three. Vande Giessen scored two runs, singled and doubled. Ellie Trine had two hits and drove in two runs.
College Golf
Trine men win first spring tourney
MARSHALL, Mich. – Trine University’s men’s golf team won its first tournament of the spring Saturday, the Olivet Invitational at The Medalist Golf Club.
The Thunder had all five players shoot in the 70s and finished with 303. Calvin was second with 309 Hope was third with 313.
Todd Mieske shot 75 to lead Trine and was tied for second in the invite. Carlos Coeto, Cameron Ruge and Mitch Lowney all shot 76s and tied for fifth. Mark Civanich had a 78.
Thunder freshman Jack Brockie played as an individual and shot 76.
Thunder women 4th in home invite
ANGOLA – Trine University’s women’s golf team was fourth in its own invitational Saturday, shooting 354 at Zollner Golf Course.
Saint Mary’s won with 319. Calvin finished a shot ahead of Hope for second place, 325-326.
Maire Sullivan led the Thunder with 87. Trine also had 88 from Olivia Phiilips, 89 from Lily Williamson, 90 from Jenna Doumont, 92 from Reagan Guthrie and 104 from individual Annabelle Burkholder.
College Baseball
Trine loses two to Adrian Saturday
ADRIAN, Mich. – Trine opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with losses to Adrian Saturday 2-1 and 17-2.
In game one, the Thunder stood toe-to-toe with a perennial NCAA Division III baseball power behind a solid pitching effort from Adam Wheaton. He went the distance and allowed an earned run and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts.
Trine’s Dalton Nikirk had an infield single to score Brenden Warner to tie the game at 1 in the fourth inning. Gunner Rainey broke the tie for the Bulldogs with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.
In game two, Adrian scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Quin Fauqher doubled and scored a run for the Thunder. Bryce Bloode was the starting and losing pitcher.
College Tennis
Spirrison wins vs. Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Trine’s Ashley Spirrison stayed undefeated to the academic year at No. 1 singles in the Thunder women’s 8-1 loss to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association power Kalamazoo on Sunday.
Spirrison defeated Hornet Caroline Norton 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The Thunder are 9-2, 0-1 in the MIAA.
Kalamazoo 8, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Caroline Norton 6-1, 6-0. 2. Helen Pelak (K) def. Jadyn Davis 6-1, 6-2. 3. Sophie Zuang (K) def. Eva Morales 6-2, 6-1. 4. Renee Torres (K) def. Ellie Cole 6-2, 6-0. 5. Ella Knight (K) def. Trista Savage 6-4, 6-4. 6. Maddie Hurley (K) def. Camille Lozier 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Pelak-Zhuang (K) def. Spirrison-Cole 8-1. 2. Norton-Torres (K) def. Jad. Davis-Lozier 8-1. 3. Hurley-Meghan Killmaster (K) def. Savage-Andrea Jordan 8-4.
Trine men top ManchesterNORTH MANCHESTER – Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Manchester 7-2 on Saturday. The Thunder are 8-3.
Trine 7, Manchester 2
Singles: 1. Isaac Miller (M) def. Isaac Everitt 6-2, 6-2. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Samuel Hollingsworth 6-2, 6-0. 3. Austin Arnold (M) def. Jaxon Davis 6-1, 7-6. 4. Ryan Smith (T) def. Blake Rentschler 6-2, 6-3. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Connor Glenn 6-0, 6-0. 6. Alex Mullet (T) def. Trevor Johnson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. I. Miller-Hollingsworth 8-5. 2. Jax. Davis-Dixon (T) def. Arnold-Rentschler 8-2. 3. Everitt-Eric Gaby (T) def. Glenn-T. Johnson 8-0.
College Lacrosse
Thunder women prevail at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. – Trine’s women’s lacrosse team won 16-9 over Adrian in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday night.
The Thunder (5-4, 1-1 MIAA) overcame a 3-0 deficit a little over five minutes and led 9-6 at the half. They scored the last four goals in the final nine and a half minutes to pull away.
Liv Ghent had three goals and three assists for Trine, and Ella Dougherty had three goals and two assists. Kristen Nguyen, Kristin John and Nikki Hibler had two goals apiece, with Nguyen also having two assists.
Jillian Rejczyk played goal in the first half and briefly in the second half for the Thunder and made 10 saves. Emily Morthorst made four saves.
Thunder men fall to Alma
ANGOLA – Trine’s men’s lacrosse team lost 11-10 to Alma Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder led 4-1 after one quarter before the Scots (2-7) scored six unanswered goals. Trine scored twice in the final 30 seconds to get within one, but ran out of time.
Jarod Schepp had three goals for the Thunder (2-2) and Matt Zanichelli and Austin Lindell scored two goals each.
Four goalies played for Trine. Anthony Marasco started and played the entire first half, stopping four shots.
College Hockey
Trine ACHA D2 lose 2 to Adrian
Trine’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team lost twice to Adrian over the weekend, 5-3 on Friday in Angola and 5-4 on the Bulldogs’ senior night Sunday in Michigan.
