FORT WAYNE — DeKalb made its two biggest shots at crunch time to get the lead, but the victory proved too slippery to hang onto.
Amanda Thatcher hit the front end of a bonus to break a tie with 12.4 seconds to go, and the Barons’ last shot was off the mark as time ran out as Northrop took a 37-36 girls basketball win Monday.
The game was played with no spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Lillie Cone swished a three off a feed from Morgann Leslie with 1:52 left, tying it at 34. Maddie Hickman followed with a steal and layup to put DeKalb in front 13 seconds later.
The Barons missed their last two shots, however, and missed a front end that could have extended their lead.
Sirennity Bragg hit her only basket of the night on a rebound to knot the score 36-36 with 40 seconds left.
The Bruins (2-1) went just 7-of-18 from the line (DeKalb struggled also at 3-of-9), but Thatcher saved the biggest one for the right time.
Hickman had 10 points to lead DeKalb (1-5), which suffered its second one-point road loss of the season. Elizabeth Martin added nine.
TiAuna White topped the Bruins with 10 and Thatcher finished with nine.
DeKalb trailed by as many as seven in the first half. but came back for a 25-25 tie after three quarters.
In the junior varsity game, Northrop scored the final eight points to take a 20-18 win. Sienna Abbott and Scout Warner both had seven to lead the Barons.
DeKalb will host Carroll tonight.
