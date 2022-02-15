GARRETT — Hailey Lantz says she just likes to play soccer, and she’ll have the chance to do just that while continuing her education for the next four years.
The Garrett senior committed to play for the University of Saint Francis Friday. She plans to study nursing.
The Cougars compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
“I’m very excited to see where my career takes me,” she said. “I liked the size of the school and the players are really nice.”
Lantz figures to continue as a forward and midfielder. She believes her ability to see the field and distribute the ball are her strengths.
Garrett coach Halee Klopfenstein couldn’t be happier to send one of her top players on to the next level.
“This being my first year as a coach, it’s so exciting to see one of my players continue on to the next level,” Klopfenstein said. “It was a rocky season just with everything coming together, and the fact that she stuck through it all, and just always tried made her very valuable to us.
“To be able to show everybody what a great person and soccer player she is is just phenomenal to me.”
Lantz will play for coach Ken Nuber, who is returning to Saint Francis where he founded the women’s program in 1995. He guided the Cougars to 11 straight winning seasons and five conference titles.
He later was an assistant for the Notre Dame women’s team, and was part of a national championship for the Irish in 2010.
Lantz is looking forward to getting started with her new teammates.
“I’m very outgoing, so I can bring a positive attitude to the team and just get ready to go play,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.