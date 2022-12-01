There are worse things in life than deciding something is a tie.
That was the situation for the KPC Media sports staff this fall when it came time to sit down and decide which deserving student-athlete would be tapped for our All-Area Girls Soccer Prep of the Year.
The decision came down to two competing, equally worthy choices: Central Noble’s Meghan Kiebel and Westview’s Brianna Munoz.
After much spirited discussion, Munoz and Kiebel were named Co-Preps Of The Year.
DeKalb mentor Terry Exford, meanwhile, has been tabbed Coach Of The Year.
Kiebel, a senior goalkeeper, is a repeat KPC All-Area selection. She was an All-Northeast Corner Conference pick a year ago and repeated her all-conference honor as well.
The aggressive, athletic Kiebel took her game to another level this year, according to Central Noble coach Pat Leffers. Kiebel tied her own Central Noble shutout record.
“We believe her to be the best goalkeeper in the conference and possibly the area,” Leffers said. “It’s going to be very difficult to replace her next year.”
Kiebel completed her second full season in goal in 2022. Leffers said her high soccer IQ and assertiveness made her an asset to the Central Noble program.
Munoz, meanwhile, is a sophomore forward. She’s made quite an impact in just two seasons. She’s a two-time All-NECC and All-District selection as well as a repeat KPC Media All-Area honoree.
Munoz’s impact hasn’t just been felt on the field. It’s already showing up in the Westview record book. She’s already sixth in scoring all-time for the Warriors with 60 career goals. She’s also tied for fifth all-time with 26 assists.
This season, Munoz scored 30 goals for the second straight year and added 15 assists for a total of 75 points in 18 games.
DeKalb’s Exford led the Barons to a 13-5 record in 2022, including 5-2 in the Northeast 8 Conference). DeKalb’s only two conference losses came to Class 2A regional runner-up Bellmont and 2A state runner-up Leo. Two losses to Carroll and one to Northrop are the rest of DeKalb’s five losses.
Exford said this season has been his most challenging as a coach. “We played many teams that had better talent than us at every position on the field,” he said.
A small roster made 2022 a challenge, Exford said. The Barons started the year with 26 players across both varsity and junior varsity levels and lost three starters in the first seven games.
Exford’s career resume features 98 wins.
Here is the rest of the 21st annual KPC Media All-Area Girls Soccer Team.
Frances Krebs, Sr., Angola
Krebs, a three-year letterwinner for the Hornets, appeared in 14 of 18 games for Angola. She scored 15 goals and tallied two assists for a total of 32 points in 2022. She was Angola’s team captain and received the 2022 Hornet Award. Krebs was 2022 All-NECC selection.
Karleigh Gillen, So., Angola
Gillen is a two-year letterwinner for Angola and appeared in all 18 games for the Hornets this season. She had 12 goals and three assists for 27 points. Gillen was named the team’s offensive most valuable player and also earned All-NECC Honorable Mention recognition. She received the Hornets’ Mental Attitude award.
Maddie Dailey, Sr., Angola
Dailey is a four-year letterwinner for Angola. She scored four goals in 17 games, and added six assists for 14 points. She earned All-NECC honors for the third straight season, and was an All-NECC honorable mention in 2019.
Naomi Leffers, Jr., Central Noble
Leffers, a center back, teamed with Kiebel to tie the Cougars’ shutout record. According to Central Noble coach Pat Leffers, Naomi kept the defense organized, forced attackers into bad angle shots, and helped bring along two new defenders on each side.
“She has a high soccer IQ,” Coach Leffers said. “She was a free kick and penalty kick specialist.”
Colen Truelove, Jr, C. Noble
Truelove scored more than 15 goals in 2022, including five in a win over Lakeland. Leffers said Truelove, an All-NECC player, was good at maintaining pressure. “She had a positive attitude, and was very encouraging and aggressive,” Pat Leffers said.
Riley Exford, Sr., DeKalb
Exford, a midfielder, was a four-year starter for the Barons. She tallied 34 goals and 35 assists in her prep career.
She had nine goals and seven assists for 25 points in 2022. Her honors this year include All-NE8 first team and second team all-district. She’s also an Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Top Team Player and an Academic All-State student-athlete.
Jaylin Carroll, Sr., DeKalb
Carroll is also a four-year starter and recorded 29 career goals to go with 31 assists. In 2022, she tallied 17 goals with 10 assists for 44 points. She was an All-NE8 first team pick this season.
Charity Lewis, Sr., DeKalb
Lewis, a defender, also started all four years for the Barons. She had 24 career goals and 31 assists in her DeKalb career.
In 2022, she tallied nine goals and seven assists for 25 points. She was a second team All-NE8 selection in 2022 and also ISCA Academic All-State.
Katie Witte, Sr., DeKalb
Witte, a utility player, had 14 career goals and 17 assists for 45 points. In 2022, she had seven goals and three assists (17 points). She received ISCA Academic All-State honors.
Sydney Mansfield, Sr., DeKalb
Mansfield, a goalkeeper, was a four-year starter for DeKalb. She logged 5,057 career minutes played, making 339 saves. She recorded 37 shutouts and allowed just 56 goals.
This season, Mansfield played 1,287 minutes, with nine shutouts and just 22 goals allowed. In 2022, she received All-NE8 Second Team recognition, as was also ISCA Academic All-State.
Addy Ritchie, Fr., East Noble
Ritchie, a goalkeeper, was an All-NE8 Second Team pick and, according to Knights coach Brian Rexroad, one of the best goalkeepers in the area next to Kiebel. She led the NE8 in saves.
Maddy Schenkel, Sr., Garrett
Schenkel, a goalkeeper, made a school record 212 saves this past season, eclipsing the prior mark of 201 in 2016.
Alivia Rasler, Sr., Lakeland
Rasler, a forward and a Laker captain, had 15 goals and five assists for 35 points. “She improved her footwork immensely and also at keeping possession for us up top,” Lakeland coach Derrick Sherck said. “She had to be more of a facilitator for us this year, so we would drop her into the midfield to help gain possession and connect passes. She was a team leader on and off the field for us.”
Rasler received ISCA Academic All-State honors and was an All-NECC selection.
Emma Schiffli, Jr., Lakeland
Schiffli, a defensive and outside midfielder, was a Laker captain. “She had a never-quit attitude, ability to read the game and anticipate, and was always the best-conditioned player on the field,” Sherck said. “She disrupted other teams’ attack, and was always a team player. Very dangerous in space.” Schiffli had three goals and six assists. She received ISCA Academic All-State and All-NECC honors.
Ava Staker, So., Lakewood Park
Staker led the Panthers in scoring this season with 17 goals and five assists for 39 points. She was critical in Lakewood Park achieving its fourth straight winning season, according to Panther coach John Haraguchi. Her hat trick in the sectional semifinals sent Lakewood Park to its third consecutive sectional final.
Jade Carnahan, Jr., LPC
Carnahan, a goalkeeper, recorded four shutouts and had 136 saves in 2022. Haraguchi said she was impressive all season, but saved her best for last in the Class 1A sectional final against Canterbury, where she made 17 saves and only surrendered one goal to a team that went on to play in the state finals.
Paige Schwartz, Sr., Westview
Schwartz recorded 18 goals and five assists for 41 points in 2022. She finished her Westview career tied for 11th all-time in goals with 37 and seventh in assists with 22. She is a repeat KPC All-Area selection and was a team captain for the Warriors.
Kelsie Ward, So., Westview
Ward, a midfielder, had two goals and 13 assists for 17 points for the Warriors. She was second both on the team and the NECC in assists. She is currently tied for 11th in career assists in the Warrior record book with 20.
Paige Riegsecker, Sr., Westview
Riegsecker, a midfielder, had eight goals and four assists for 20 points this past season. She finished her Westview career tied for 17th in goals (23) and 19th in points (60). A Warrior co-captain, Riegsecker earned ISCA Academic All-State for the second straight year.
Morgan Riegsecker, So., Westview
Riegsecker, a midfielder, had three goals and nine assists for 15 points in 2022.
Hannah Sprunger and Stacy Stutzman, both Srs., Westview
Sprunger and Stutzman anchored a defense that posted six shutouts on the year and allowed just six goals in nine NECC contests. The pair had to work with three different goalkeepers in 2022 due to injuries, according to Warrior coach Jesse Ward.
Angola’s Jacque Miller, DeKalb’s Jenna Schoenherr, East Noble’s Lauren Munson and Olivia Winkle, Lakeland’s Bree Vander Meulen, and Lakewood Park’s Olivia Crider and Lilia West were named All-Area honorable mention.
