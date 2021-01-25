Postponements

Lakeland postpones pair of events

Due to inclement weather in the area, two Lakeland events scheduled for Monday were postponed with no make-up dates announced.

The gymnastics meet between Lakeland and Elkhart and the boys basketball game between Lakeland and DeKalb were both postponed.

