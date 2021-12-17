Prep Boys Basketball Panthers outlast Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — Prairie Heights defeated Whitko 41-35 Wednesday.
Chase Bachelor led the Panthers with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Malone had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Colton Penick had seven points and four assists, and Logan Hamilton finished with five points.
Prep Wrestling Eagles beat Chargers
CHURUBUSCO — In an NECC dual meet on Wednesday, Churubusco defeated West Noble 57-18.
The Eagles had eight winners by pin, including Gage Crick, Zander Hord, Javier Meza, Ethan Hille, Bentley Kilgore, Angelo Ianucilli, Nick Nondorf and Wyatt Ott.
Kaleb Oliver won by decision, and Dalton Hirschy won by forfeit.
Prep Swimming Angola meet postponed
ANGOLA — The swim meet between Angola and Canterbury scheduled for Thursday night was postponed due to pool maintenance at the YMCA of Steuben County.
A make-up date has not been determined.
