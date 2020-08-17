BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett’s boys soccer team overcame a stingy defensive effort from Prairie Heights for nearly a half to defeat the Panthers 4-0 in the opening match for both Northeast Corner Conference team Monday evening at PH.
“Prairie Heights always plays hard. Craig (Burkholder, Panthers coach) does a great job with them,” Railroaders coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “We came in expecting too much and had some jitters. But we made some adjustments at halftime and those adjustments paid off in the second half. I’m proud of the boys.”
Led by freshman goalkeeper Sam Zolman, the Panthers showed a lot of composure in the back and handled Garrett’s pushes offensively.
“Zolman played excellent. He has nice speed and showed pretty good judgment,” Burkholder said. “Our defense got them a number of offsides, to our benefit.”
Late in the first half, Garrett kept the pressure on after a Panthers’ foul deep in their defensive third of the field and eventually scored Zak Klopfenstein regathered a pass from just above the Heights box and fired a shot to the right of Zolman with 3 minutes, 19 seconds before halftime to break the scoreless deadlock.
The Railroaders were much crisper in the second half, and scored three times after halftime. That included two goals in the final 5:34 from freshman Chase Leech and senior Kenan Kennedy.
Senior Blake Ratcliffe kicked Kennedy’s crossing pass out of the air to score and make it 2-0 with 21:30 left in the second half.
Kennedy had a couple of assists. Junior Nick Barden made a couple of saves to earn the shutout for Garrett.
“It was a good start to the season,” Doug Klopfenstein said.
Prairie Heights was missing a few players who still need to get 10 practices in. Burkholder hopes that helps the team depth and looks forward to continued growth for his Panthers.
“They shelled us last year (10-2 in last year’s season opener and 8-0 in an NECC Tournament consolation match). But it was only a 2-0 game for the longest time,” Burkholder said. “We had good hustle from Trent VanWagner and Austin Helmick. We need to do a better job of going to the ball early.”
Garrett travels to East Noble today. Prairie Heights hosts Elkhart Christian on Thursday.
