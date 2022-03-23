College Lacrosse Thunder women fall in overtime
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team lost to the College of Wooster (Ohio) 12-11 in overtime at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder led 5-1 after one quarter, but the game was tight throughout the second half.
Syd Schuster scored the tying goal for Wooster (7-0) with 1 minute, 37 seconds left, then Kenzie Morris scored the game-winning goal for the visitors with 8:48 left in overtime.
Liv Ghent had four goals and one assists for Trine. Chloe Vruno had two goals and two assists. Calista Richmond and Brooke Hoag also had two goals each.
Jillian Rejczyk made 15 saves in goal for the Thunder.
Prep Boys Basketball Cougar Essegian, EN’s Hood among HBM’s top 60 seniors
Central Noble guard Connor Essegian and East Noble center Chris Hood are among Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 senior boys for the 2021-22 season.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season to determine the Top 60 senior boys list.
Essegian and Hood will take part in the first Top 60 Senior workout session with players from northern and southern Indiana on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marian University in Indianapolis. Admission to the workout is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Leo standout and former Lakewood Park Christian student-athlete Caedmon Bontrager is also among the Top 60 senior boys. Central Noble coach John Bodey was invited to assist with on-court coaching at both Top 60 workout sessions on Sunday.
College Wresting PH graduate Levitz receives Academic All-Big Ten award
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University sophomore wrestler and Prairie Heights High graduate Isiah Levitz made the Academic All-Big Ten team.
Levitz was one of 19 IU wrestlers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Levitz won two of 11 matches for the Hoosiers at 165 pounds this past season.
College Football Prather to lead Frostburg State special teams
FROSTBURG, Md. — Frostburg State University Director of Athletics announced on March 16 that Derek Prather will be the Bobcat football program’s new special teams coordinator.
Prather has been Trine University’s defensive line coach since 2021. He also coached the Thunder defensive line and was their special teams coordinator during his first coaching stint at Trine from 2012-17.
Frostburg State went 10-1 and won the Mountain East Conference title last fall. It was its second full season as an NCAA Division II program.
