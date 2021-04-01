College Basketball
Klopfenstein leads Dawson to regional semifinal win
GLENDIVE, Mont. — Westview High School graduate Ashya Klopfenstein had a big game to lead Dawson Community College to a 71-64 victory over North Dakota State College of Science Thursday night in a semifinal game of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 13 Tournament.
Klopfenstein had 17 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, five steals and a blocked shot in 39 minutes. She shot 7-of-11 from the field and had her 15th double-double of the season.
Dawson (19-4) will play Miles Community College in the regional championship game Monday at 9 p.m. in Miles City, Montana. An automatic berth to the NJCAA National Tournament will be on the line.
College FootballGibson makes D3football.com Team of the WeekFRANKLIN — Franklin College sophomore wide receiver Jarrett Gibson of Angola was picked to the D3football.com Team of the Week after his big game early last month.
Gibson caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns to help the Grizzlies rally and defeat visiting Anderson 55-48 on March 6.
This past Saturday in Bluffton, Ohio, Gibson caught 11 passes for 155 yards and ran the ball once for 24 yards in Franklin’s 26-21 win over Bluffton.
The Grizzlies are 3-1, 3-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, this spring. They play at Rose-Hulman today at 1:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Trine-Alma twin bill canceled
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s doubleheader at Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Alma scheduled for Friday was canceled and will not be made up.
The Thunder will host the Scots for a doubleheader today at Jannen Field. The first game will start at 1 p.m.
College Volleyball MCVL honors Haas
Trine University freshman Hunter Haas was named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season Thursday for his efforts last week.
Haas had 29 digs in the Trine men’s two three-set sweeps against Wittenberg, Ohio, Sunday at Hershey Hall. The Cincinnati resident averaged 4.83 digs per set.
Haas leads all of NCAA Division III men’s volleyball in digs per set average at 3.84. He has played 56 sets this season and had 215 digs and 43 assists.
