Three players from East Noble and two from DeKalb received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference softball team, selected by conference coaches recently.
Conference champion Leo dominated the first team with eight selections.
Sadie Helmkamp was a second-team corner infielder for East Noble and Elliot Rouch made the second team as a middle infielder. Bailea Bortner received honorable mention as a flex player.
DeKalb’s Lillie Cserep made the second team as a designated player and Paige Storck received honorable mention as a middle infielder.
Leo pitcher Ellie Sauder, middle infielder Leah May and outfielders Sydney Tackett and Leah Viggiano, Columbia City catcher Haley Webb and Norwell outfielder Jordan Markley were repeat first-teamers from last season.
All-Northeast 8 Softball
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Ellie Sauder, Sr., Leo; Ava Poulson, Jr., Huntington North.
Catcher — Haley Webb, So., Columbia City; Emma Helvie, Sr., Huntington North; Makena Markel, Sr., Leo.
Corner Infield — Reece Douglas, Sr., Huntington North; Haylee Schott, Sr., Leo.
Middle Infield — Leah May, Sr., Leo; Corinne Martz, Jr., Huntington North; Joslynn Peters, Sr., Leo.
Outfield — Sydney Tackett, Sr., Leo; Leah Viggiano, Sr., Leo; Jordan Markley, Jr., Norwell; Hannah Lickey, Jr., Columbia City.
Designated Player — Hannah Williams, Sr., Leo.
Flex Player — Lillian Pierce, Jr., Leo.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Piper Baker, Sr., Bellmont; Bethany Haselby, Jr., Columbia City.
Catcher — Emily Bleke, So., Bellmont; Kaydance Clark, So., Norwell.
Corner Infield — Eden Roberts, Sr., Leo; Sadie Helmkamp, Sr., East Noble; Emma Bailey, Sr., Norwell.
Middle Infield — Kasey Snyder, Jr., Columbia City; Elliot Rouch, Sr., East Noble; Kianna Jennings, Sr., Huntington North.
Outfield — Emma Hiss, Fr., Columbia City; Kinlee Landrum, Jr., Huntington North; Delaney Connett, Sr., Norwell.
Designated Player — Lillie Cserep, Sr., DeKalb.
Flex Player — Mara Hendryx, Sr., Huntington North.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher — Mackenzie Arroyo, Jr., Leo; Sami Lemier, Jr., Norwell.
Catcher — Lillie Reader, Sr., Huntington North.
Corner Infield — Makenzie Mankey, Jr., Bellmont.
Middle Infield — Kasey Snyder, Jr., Columbia City; Leah Werling, So., Norwell; Aaliyah Faurote, So., Bellmont; Paige Storck, So., DeKalb.
Designated Player — Taylor Bauer, So., Bellmont.
Flex Player — Bailea Bortner, Jr., EN.
