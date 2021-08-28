Prep Volleyball Warriors rally to beat Chargers
EMMA — Westview came back from losing the first two sets to defeat West Noble in a close Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday. The scores were 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-15.
It was the Warriors’ first victory of the season. They are 1-3, 1-1 in the NECC.
Carolina Flores had 17 kills, 20 digs and two blocks for the Chargers. Maysie Clouse had 19 assists, 17 digs, two blocks and two aces. Dana Ritchie had 30 digs, and Jada Nelson pitched in with eight digs, five aces, five kills and a block.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 25-20, 25-16. Miah Hilbish had three kills, three assists and three digs for the Chargers. Alexis Deel had six digs, two aces and two kills. Chloe Sprague had five digs and three aces, and Elanor Parks had eight digs.
Angola beats DeKalb in three
WATERLOO — Angola defeated DeKalb in three games Thursday. Scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-7.
Brea Harris had ninekills, six digs and a solo block for the Hornets. Lindsey Call had 12 assists, two block assists and put all 11 of her serves in play with four aces.
Morgan Gaerte had 10 digs and nine aces for Angola. Virginia Luna was 15-for-15 serving with four aces.
Brenna Spangler had four kills, five digs and two aces for DeKalb. Paige Snider had four kills and 11 digs. Hope Moring had 12 assists and four digs.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had four kills, while Paige Langschwager had three kills and five digs.
Boys Prep Tennis Eagles blank Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Fremont improved to 8-0 Thursday with a 5-0 victory over Bethany Christian.
The Eagles had four straight-set wins along with seniors Connor Trobaugh and Alex Chilenski bouncing back from losing a first set tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles to win in three sets over Jacob Leininger and Breece Erickson, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-5.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 6-4. The Eagles had singles wins from Jeremy Rode, Colton Guthrie and Dylan Fansler and triumphs in doubles from the team of Aidan Dornbush and Luke Campbell, the duo of Braiden Gaskill and Andrew McAntarfer, and the pairing of Corbin Beeman and Brady Verdin.
Fremont 5, Bethany Christian 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (FR) def. Cameron Heinisch 6-3, 6-1. 2. Nick Miller (FR) def. Noah Schrock 6-1, 6-0. 3. Brody Foulk (FR) def. Ethan Pairitz 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Josh Sherbondy (FR) def. Austin Shenk-Matthew Dyck 6-1, 6-2. 2. Connor Trobaugh-Alex Chilenski (FR) def. Jacob Leininger-Breece Erickson 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-5.
Prep Girls Golf Huntington North defeats DeKalb
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North defeated DeKalb 170-194 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Thursday at Maple Grove.
Lillie Cone led the Barons with a 41 and Sophie Pfister had a 47. Kaitlin Traylor shot a 52 and Delaney Cox a 54. Natalie Fordyce shot a 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.