HUNTINGTON — Angola's Izaiah Steury and Samantha Biernat led KPC area schools in their respective races on Saturday at the Huntington Invitational at Huntington University.
Steury finished in fourth place in the boys race with a time of 15:45.5, seven seconds off the pace of first-placer finisher Reece Gibson of Concordia.
West Noble had the best finish out of all the area teams, coming in fourth place with 109 points. Concordia won the boys race with 53 points.
The Chargers were led by Colten Cripe, who finished in 14th at 16:25.8, just behind East Noble's Austin Liepe in 13th.
Abraham Longoria and Nathan Mast finished in 17th and 18th, respectively for West Noble, and Austin Cripe crossed in 28th.
The Knights' Wesley Potts took 36th, followed by the Chargers' Grant Flora in 37th. DeKalb's top finisher was Braeden McIntire in 51st.
East Noble finished eighth as a team with 228 points, and the Barons came in 14th.
On the girls side, Biernat finished in 15th with a time of 20:10.8. Her team finished in ninth with 255 points. Carroll had four finishers in the top 10 and won with 48 team points.
DeKalb's Lydia Bennett came in 24th at 20:29, followed by East Noble's Mariah Maley in 25th and West Noble's Yarency Murillo in 26th. The Barons Abby DeTray crossed in 29th place, and her teammate Riley Winebrenner finished 42nd.
The Hornets' Hannah Blum and Gracyn Hinkley finished in 51st and 52nd, respectively.
East Noble came in 11th place, DeKalb finished 12th as a team and West Noble ended up 14th.
ECA Hokum Karem
The Westview boys finished second at the Elkhart Christian Academy Hokum Karem on Saturday. Valparaiso took the team title.
Spencer and Remington Carpenter combined for a time of 28:54 in the six-mile race.
Southwestern Invite
In Shelbyville, the Fremont girls finished in sixth out of 15 teams. Grace Schmucker lead the Eagle effort in 18th with a time of 22:35.
Natalie Gochenour came in 26th at 23:03 in her first high school meet. Katie Berlew finished in 28th in 23:05.
On the boys side, Carson McLatcher placed 14th with a time of 17:51 for a 1:40 improvement from last year's Southwestern Invite.
Fairfield Invitational
In Benton, Churubusco won the boys' meet and finished second to the host Falcons in the girls' meet
In the boys' meet, the Eagles had 28 points. Lakeland was second, just ahead of third-place Fairfield, 45-49. LaVille was fourth with 120. Central Noble did not have enough runners to score as a team.
Churubusco had the top three finishers, led by race winner Eli Lantz in 17:35.2. Sam Keily was second in 17:38.1, and Levi Skinner was third in 17:56.7. Shawn Prater was seventh for the Eagles in 18:24.
Freshman Konner Palmer led the Lakers in sixth place in 18:23.7. Junior Lucas Begly was ninth in 18:53.3, just ahead of freshman teammates Ezekiel Watchman in 10th in 18:55.
Top Cougar runners were Jakob Copas in fifth place in 18:16.4 and Noah Shepherd in 12th place in 19:02.3.
In the girls' meet, Fairfield won with 31 points, followed by Churubusco (53), Central Noble (57) and Lakeland (71). Falcon Carol Haldeman won the race in a 19:38.1.
The Eagles had sophomore Katie Graft in third in 22:34.4 and junior Allie Basinger in fourth in 22:40.4. Sophomore Cara Debolt was ninth in 23:24.9.
Sophomore Monica Guzman was Lakeland's top finisher in seventh place at 23:07.6. Junior Ella Lewin was 11th in 23:54.9.
Kylie Zumbrun paced the Cougars in eighth place in 23:19.9. Freshman Madison Vice was 10th in 23:26, and classmate Michaela Rinehold was 12th in 24:19.2
