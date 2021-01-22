Girls Basketball Heights downs Wawasee
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Wawasee 47-42 in a non-conference game Thursday night.
The Panthers (8-11) led 16-10 after one quarter and held relatively firm throughout to pick up the victory.
Heights went to the foul line twice as many times as the Warriors (6-9) and did enough to take advantage of that. The Panthers made 13-of-20 free throws, including 9-of-15 in the fourth quarter. Wawasee made 8-of-10 charity tosses.
Alayna Boots paced PH with 18 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Trevyn Terry and Caylee Bachelor each had seven points. Kennedy Kugler grabbed six rebounds.
Kennedy White, Becca Smith and Emily Haines had nine points apiece for the Warriors.
College Sports Trine men’s cagers thump Scots
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team opened the 2021 portion of its season with a 97-75 triumph over Alma Thursday night.
The Thunder shot 66% from the field in the first half (21-32), including making 6-of-11 three-point shots, to build a 56-27 halftime lead. Trine’s lead was in the 30s for most of the second half.
Nick Bowman had 30 points and two steals to lead the Thunder (4-0). He was 11-of-14 from the field, made all three of his three-point shots and made 5-of-6 free throws.
East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 18 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot for Trine. Connor Jones added 12 points off the bench.
Cole Kleiver had 17 points and five rebounds for the Scots.
The Thunder were picked to finish third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was released on Wednesday. Albion was picked as the preseason favorite and received four of the eight first-place votes, and Hope was picked to finish second and received a first-place vote. Trine received two first-place votes.
The MIAA announced on Thursday that its member school presidents approved of all sports schedules for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year and that spectators will not be permitted at any indoor facilities until further notice.
Included in those sports schedules are fall sports that will be played in the spring.
Trine football will open conference play on the weekend of March 12-14 at home against Alma at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
