Prep Wrestling
Cougars lose to Snider
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble lost to Snider 51-30 on Thursday night.
Kieandra DeWitt (113 pounds), Danny Leffers (145), Isaac Clay (195), Logan Behm (220) and heavyweight Lane Norris had pins for the Cougars.
Snider 51, Central Noble 30
106 — Spencer Sharp (S) pinned Angelina Clay. 113 — Kieandra DeWitt (CN) pinned Jaylin Early. 120 — Camron Lapsley (S) pinned Arthur Armer. 126 — Caleb Lawson (S) pinned Garrett Hagerman. 132 — Reakus Shelton (S) pinned Hunter Wait. 138 — Amir Williams (S) won by forfeit. 145 — Danny Leffers (CN) pinned Devin Mitchell. 152 — Rodrick Williams (S) won by forfeit. 160 — Eligan Telamantez (S) pinned Cade Weber. 170 — Mekhi Spencer (S) pinned Ethan Skinner. 182 — Jacob Kreager (S) pinned Jaxon Copas. 195 — Isaac Clay (CN) pinned Hayden Clawson. 220 — Logan Behm (CN) pinned Etan Dawson. 285 — Lane Norris (CN) pinned Aiden Igney.
DeKalb defeats Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb was a 42-39 winner over Huntington North in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Thursday.
Tyler Voigt (120 pounds), Carter Miller (220) and Landon Armstrong (285) pinned their opponents for the Barons (3-1 overall, 1-0 NE8). Braylon Meyer (106), Josh Panos (113), Rafe Worman (160) and Mitch Snyder (170) received forfeits.
Huntington North won the junior varsity match 12-3. Alex Brown (145) won by decision for the Barons.
Girls Basketball JV Hornets top CN
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Central Noble 25-18 in a junior varsity game Thursday.
The Hornets outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the middle two quarters after the two teams played to a 5-5 tie in the first quarter.
Kyleigh Egolf and Courtney Gray each had five points for CN.
M.S. Basketball Central Noble boys 6th wins “A” game
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball team defeated Fairfield 25-22 on Thursday on a three-pointer at the buzzer by Jerrick Deter.
Landen Burkhart had 14 points for the Cougars (4-3). Lucas Rauch had nine rebounds and three steals.
CN lost the “B” game to the Falcons 13-5. Dexter Osbun grabbed four rebounds for the Cougars. Elias Antunez and Bailey Butler each had two points.
Westview’s sixth grade boys sweep Chargers
Westview’s sixth grade boys basketball teams defeated West Noble Thursday, 38-18 in the “A” game and 21-12 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, Brayden Limerick had eight steals for the Chargers. Aiden Replogle had six points, and Trinton Henson grabbed six rebounds.
In the “B” game, Ben Sprague had six points and four rebounds for West Noble and Kaden Clark had four points and five rebounds.
