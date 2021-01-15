ANGOLA — A crazy successful 2-week stretch continued for the Angola girls Friday night, and its opponent in this evening’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game will be out to avenge a tough loss not too long ago.
Lakeland took care of Westview 60-28 as the Hornets took it to a solid Fairfield squad 48-28 to set up an exciting final, which starts today at 5:30 p.m. at Westview High School.
Angola 48, Fairfield 28
At Angola High School, the Hornets (13-3) attacked the Falcons at both ends, especially defensively to gain the advantage in the first half.
Fairfield committed 16 of its 25 turnovers in the first half and shot 28 percent from the field for the game (9-32).
“Fairfield is really good team. They got us the first time (42-32 at Fairfield on Dec. 1). It was a tough battle,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “We’ve shown how we’ve grown. It was a combined team effort.”
Burlingame gave special praise to junior forward Lauren Leach for her defense against leading Falcon player Brea Garber from the perimeter to the interior. Garber was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field. The sophomore also sat for about half of the second quarter due to foul trouble.
“Garber is a stud and Lauren was exceptional,” Burlingame said. “Lauren is one of the most unselfish players I have ever coached and does whatever it takes to help us win.”
And Hanna Knoll was her typical self for the Hornets after having her worst game of the season in the first meeting at Fairfield where she had three points on 1-of-11 shooting from the floor.
On Friday, Knoll got going off her defense to help score seven points in the first quarter to help Angola to an 11-6 lead after eight minutes. She finished with 24 points and four steals.
Angola was 2-of-16 from three-point range in the first half, but was also getting into the paint and to the foul line. The Hornets made 6-of-10 free throws in the first 16 minutes while Fairfield was 2-of-7 from the charity stripe. AHS led 20-12 at the half.
Freshman Riley Pepple had 11 points for the Hornets in their eighth straight win. Sophomore Jaelyn Fee had two three-pointers for six points. Leach had six rebounds, four steals and a block with her five points.
Bailey Willard had eight points, four rebounds and two steals for Fairfield (11-6). Brooke Sanchez had six points and five rebounds.
The Hornets will play their ninth game in 15 days today.
Lakeland 60, Westview 28
The Lakers (15-4) established control early with the first 26 points of the game and didn’t allow the Warriors (3-15) to get on the board until Katrina Schwartz made a basket at the 4:42 mark in the second quarter.
“Just come out and play the way we normally play. Play aggressive, run the floor, throw the ball down the floor when we can to get lay-ups, run our stuff and win the game so we can punch our ticket,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said.
Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers with 26 points, Peyton Hartsough had nine, Faith Riehl ended up with seven and Madison Keil dropped in six.
Westview was led by Schwartz with 11 and Hailey Miller contributed seven.
“It’s the same thing. We have to learn how to compete. We’ve talked all year about starting off strong, starting out fast. And I just told them in there maybe I should tell them the opposite. Let’s have a bad start to the game,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said jokingly. “They’re right there, and they just have to believe it. Lakeland is definitely a better team than us, but to start out like we did, they aren’t that much better from where our girls should be at.”
Tonight, the Lakers will be in their first NECC championship game since 2008. They face Angola, who beat them 51-46 less than two weeks ago. Lakeland jumped out to big lead in the first quarter before the Hornets stormed back and won the ball game late.
“We have to take care of the basketball. We have to force them out of somethings that they do well,” Gearheart said. “They’re a scrappy team. They’re going to work hard. They’re not going to lay down, but we’re not either. So we’re excited about that battle. It’ll be a very competitive game I’m sure, but we’ve talked about somethings that we want to do against them and we’re going to try to institute those and see what happens.”
