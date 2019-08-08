Pro Baseball TinCaps stay hot with win over Dayton
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their sixth game in their last seven after a 5-1 win over Dayton on Wednesday night.
CJ Abrams, the San Diego Padres’ first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen and a run scored in his second game as a TinCaps.
In the third inning after Abrams doubled to right-center field and stole third, Tucupita Marcano singled to left to score Abrams.
Fort Wayne plated one more run in the fourth and another in the sixth to make it a 3-1 game.
Blake Hunt, Michael Curry and Tyler Benson all double to score two more runs in the eighth for the TinCaps.
Omar Cruz started on the mound in his first game off the Injured List. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with six putouts. Henry Henry pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Mason Fox tossed a clean ninth.
Tonight at Parkview Field, it’s Wands and Wizards theme night for the series finale against the Dragons. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
