COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb won the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference golf championship Tuesday at Eagle Glen.
The Barons had a score of 194 to 204 for second-place Leo. The rest of the team scores were Indian Springs 210, East Noble 213, Riverview 218 and Crestview 230.
Logan Hartsough paced DeKalb with a 47. A.J. Shambaugh shot a 48 and Sophie Pfister a 49. Paige Williams shot a 50 and Grace Pfister a 53.
Hartsough was second overall to medalist Javin Gray of Riverview, who shot a 43. Shambaugh was third, Sophie Pfister was fourth and Williams was sixth.
Coach and Bridgewater assistant pro Kerry Baumgartner congratulated the team on its performance and praised the other team members for helping to make the starting lineup stronger.
“Each of you can share in this team victory,” Baumgartner said. “You challenged, pushed and encouraged all team players to improve daily. All can share and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
“Congratulations to all 16 team players on a very good and memorable season.”
DeKalb’s varsity finished with a 15-3 record, and took the conference title after being runner-up in 2018 and fourth in 2019. The junior varsity finished at 5-1.
Baumgartner also thanked team parents and grandparents for being “transportation experts” to help golfers get to practices and matches.
