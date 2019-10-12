LAGRANGE — Not this time.
NorthWood had denied DeKalb a girls soccer sectional title the last two years, but the Barons flipped it in Saturday’s Class 2A final at Lakeland.
Grace Snyder scored a left-footed goal just more than nine minutes into the second half, and freshman goalkeeper Sydney Mansfield set a school record with her 12th shutout as the Barons took a 1-0 victory.
The Barons (11-3-5) advanced to next Saturday’s regional at Plymouth, and will face the winner of the Wheeler Sectional.
“It’s good to get one,” Baron coach Logan Cochran said. “We played hard all night, just 80 minutes of good, hard work.
“We had our opportunities, and at halftime we talked about ways to get a couple more chances. We pretty much drew it up for Grace’s goal.”
The Barons survived a first half with a stiff wind in their faces. They went at the Panthers and kept the pressure on after halftime.
Brielle Miller sent a pass to Snyder on the left edge of the penalty area, and her shot found the upper right corner of the net with 30:57 to play.
“We pressed very well and got up into our attack,” Snyder said. “It went to Brielle and I yelled her name. She passed it right to me and I had a left-foot shot, and it went right in the top corner. It was really exciting.”
DeKalb had the advantage territorially, keeping the Panthers in their own end much of the game. The Panthers consistently tried to spring speedy strikers Reagan and Emma Martz, but DeKalb was able to make key plays to clear the ball.
NorthWood (9-6-3) had its best chance with the wind in the first half. Caroline Jenkins bounded a free kick off the top of the crossbar.
The Panthers tried to send more numbers forward at the end, but the Barons stayed strong defensively.
“We had to keep our mental toughness up,” Snyder said. “Our coach preaches that all the time. It can go away if not everybody’s working together. I was a little scared we were going to let up, but we didn’t. We kept our confidence up.”
Cochran added, “NorthWood pushed up and they attacked with quite a bit of numbers and caused some issues for us, but we have a great back line. With those five back there, it gives us confidence in our goalkeeping and our defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.