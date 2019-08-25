WATERLOO — A tough, competitive tournament was just what area boys tennis coaches ordered, and the DeKalb Invitational obliged Saturday.
The team standings were close all day long, and coaches were able to give their players an early-season challenge on a breezy, comfortable day.
Norwell, with finalists at three of the five positions and two championships, took the title with 26 points, with DeKalb second at 22. East Noble and NorthWood tied for third with 21 points, followed by West Noble with 16 and Angola with 10.
Local teams took home plenty of hardware, however, led by West Noble No. 1 singles winner Joel Mast, who lost only two games in his three straight-set wins. He blitzed Bellmont’s Cole Shifferly 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
“Seeing Joel do so well at No. 1 was very nice,” Charger coach Greg Riegsecker said. “It’s fun to watch him.
“We took a lot of positives out of today. We had a lot of young guys and we got some good experience. We’re still trying to figure out the best spots for everybody and what can make our team the best. We got some good ideas today.”
No. 2 doubles players Trey Novak and Kenlee Kruse were DeKalb’s champions, winning a tough 6-3, 6-4 match over Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief of East Noble in the final, which featured several long games going to deuce repeatedly.
The Baron No. 1 doubles unit of Evan Ostrowski and Alex Holwerda took the first set of the final 6-0 against Norwell’s Logan House and Tanner Johnson, but the Knight duo came back to take the second set and then the super tiebreaker, 10-7.
“We knew it was going to be tight, it just came down to a couple of matches one way or the other,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “We were happy to finish second, it’s better than we finished last year, but there’s always that wonder.
“I’d rather make those improvements now and get those wins later in the season. We have a lot of growth and we’ll get there.”
Carman Rieke took third place at two singles for the Barons with an 8-4 consolation pro set win over West Noble’s Dillan Sumowski.
East Noble also had a champion in No. 3 singles player Vittorio Bona, who dispatched Norwell’s Kaden Bussel 6-1, 6-1 in the title match.
“We’re really happy with the effort, particularly at three singles with Bona winning the championship. This is something we can build on,” EN coach Aaron Edwards said. “We were one point out of second place, and one match from winning the whole thing. We’ll take that.”
Both Angola doubles teams placed third. At No. 1, Isaac Wyatt and Brad Boyd scored an 8-4 pro set win over Connor Hesher and Max Bender of East Noble. At No. 2, Jaeger Berquist and Marcus Miller survived a tiebreaker to defeat the Norwell tandem of Evan Zimmer and Jake Holliday 8-7 (8-6).
“The key for our season right now is to get experience,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “We have a lot of young kids on the team. We’ve got a lot of things we learned today, a lot of things we can work on. We looked better than we did at Northridge (earlier in the week). It’s a growing experience. We’re looking forward to getting better each and every day this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.