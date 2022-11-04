ANGOLA — It was a season to remember for the Trine University women’s basketball team in 2021-22. The Thunder went 28-4 and caught fire at tournament time, advancing all the way to the NCAA Division III Final Four in Pittsburgh before falling to perennial Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Hope College in the national semifinals.
After a long but productive offseason, the 2022-23 season has arrived. The Thunder women open Tuesday evening at home against Benedictine (Ill.). It’ll be the first half of a men-women doubleheader with the Trine men taking on Manchester in the nightcap.
Trine coach Andy Rang enters his fifth season in 2022-23. He is already the program’s second all-time winningest coach and has the highest coaching win percentage for Thunder women’s basketball at .850 (91-16).
Rang said the 2021-22 run was a great foundation for future success for his team.
“We lost some important pieces of that team, but I feel like we’ve got a lot of important pieces back,” Rang said.
Two key losses from last year’s team would be guard Tara Bieniewicz and center Kelsy Taylor, both of which moved on to fifth-year graduate spots on NCAA Division I teams. Taylor is at Butler and Bieniewicz is at the University of North Dakota.
“We want to build on last year, and we’re really excited about this year’s team,” Rang said.
Key returning players for Trine include senior guard Alyssa Argyle and senior center Sam Underhill. Argyle averaged 18 minutes and 6.0 points per game in 2021-22; Underhill also played about 18 minutes per game and had 6.6 ppg.
Starting point guard Makayla Ardis, now a senior, returns. She averaged six points per game in 19 minutes per contest a year ago.
Both Katie and Sophie Sloneker return as well. The senior twin sisters averaged 3.7 and 2.5 points per game, respectively, a year ago.
Underhill and Argyle are ready to embrace leadership roles for the Thunder this season.
Argyle said the Thunder will be young this year, but a solid freshman class is ready to step in where needed. She’s expecting to step in and provide both leadership and scoring.
“Coach Rang has challenged us seniors to be more vocal,” Argyle said. “It doesn’t have to be just one of us.”
Underhill said all the seniors are on the same page. She’ll be the starting center, and she’s embracing that role as well as enjoying helping to bring the younger players along.
“I’ve been trying to both tell and show them,” Underhill said. “Especially in practice… The younger girls are adapting really well.”
Tip-off for Tuesday’s 2022-23 season opener against Benedictine is set for 5:30 p.m. at the MTI Center.
Trine was scheduled to play an exhibition game Friday evening at home against NCAA Division II Hillsdale College.
