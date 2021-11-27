WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls had the lead early and stayed close to Northrop for a while Friday night.
Then the Bruins took the game away with their defense. Northrop reeled off of 16 straight points in a five-minute span covering the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, and was in control the rest of the way in a 60-32 victory.
The Barons pulled within 19-18 on a drive to the basket by Ashley Cox at the 4:13 mark of the second quarter. By the time they scored again, on an inbounds pass from Lillie Cone to Maddie Hickman, Northrop was up 35-20.
In the interim, Saniya Jackson had a three-point play, then scored off a feed from J’Asia Scott, who then stole the inbounds pass and scored an easy basket. The eight points in lightning fashion sent the Bruins (3-1) to a 31-18 lead at the half.
DeKalb missed all six of its shots during the drought, missed on four three throws (including two front ends) and had five turnovers. The Barons had 22 turnovers for the game as Northrop’s size advantage and quickness were just too much for the Barons to overcome.
“Long, tall, quick, and they just don’t let up. There’s no break for you on offense,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “It might have wore us out a little in the third quarter. In that first half, we were pretty strong against the press.
“We made some silly mistakes, We went a little too fast when we wanted to throw down after a score, but overall we handled it.”
The 6-foot Jackson had a huge night, hitting three threes on her way to a game-best 27 points. Four other Bruins hit three-pointers. Amanda Thatcher also reached double figures with 10 points, and Scott had five steals.
Hickman scored 12 to pace DeKalb (3-4).
The Bruins got multiple players involved in their offense, with eight different players scoring and seven making at least two assists.
Northrop won the junior varsity game 27-24. Baylee Doster led the Barons with 10 points and Kate Engelberth had six.
