GARRETT — Luke Fielden won’t be at New Haven Friday night, even though he will be honored by being added to the school’s athletic hall of fame.
He’ll be in Indianapolis to watch his son, Carter, compete in the state wrestling finals.
It’s not a surprise wrestling will take the Garrett Middle School principal away from the ceremonies. He’s been a part of the sport his whole life.
He was nominated for the honor by New Haven coach James Linn.
“It’s an honor,” Fielden said. “They have good wrestling tradition at New Haven, and he’s trying to advocate for more wrestlers to get in the hall of fame.”
A 1999 New Haven graduate, Fielden had more than 100 wins and won 88% of his matches for the Bulldogs, the second-highest win percentage in school history.
Fielden helped the Bulldogs to sectional titles in his sophomore and senior seasons. He qualified for state in both of those years.
“It’s an individual sport but when you can win as a team it makes it that much more special,” he said. “All the guys that you work hard with. Guys I wrestled with in high school are still my good friends to this day.
“It’s a bond that teammates form when they play athletics together. I’m a little partial to wrestling. When you’re working that hard and spending hours and hours working together to get better, it’s a mutual respect you get from other wrestlers.”
Fielden coached for two years at Harding before coming to Garrett. In his seven years as coach for the Big Train, his teams went 126-56 and won four Allen County Athletic Conference titles. He sent eight wrestlers to the state finals.
He now is the president of Garrett’s youth wrestling club and coaches wrestlers in grades K-8.
Fielden was born into wrestling just as his own sons have been. His father, Barclay (Bob) Fielden, was a member of Snider’s first wrestling team in the 1966-67 season. His father later was team captain and went on to start Snider’s youth wrestling club, which is still going strong.
Fielden knows the value of the sport.
“Wrestling teaches you a lot of skills you need in life as an individual as well as a team member,” Fielden said. “(Wrestling legend) Dan Gable once said, ‘Once you’ve wrestled everything else in life is easy.’ That’s a little bit of a stretch, but the idea is somewhat true.
“The physical requirements, having to be in shape and perfect the technique, keeping your weight under control, and what’s more challenging is the mental aspect. You’re out there competing by yourself and no one can help you. There’s a lot of pressure that can be put on a wrestler.”
Fielden has taken a lot from both some of the best and some not-so-good moments during his time as a wrestler.
Qualifying for state as a sophomore was a high point.
“I was pretty proud of that. At New Haven, most of the people who had qualified for state were older,” Fielden said.
Unbeaten and ranked second in his weight class entering the semi-state final two years later as a senior, Fielden lost to a wrestler he had already beaten multiple times.
“Because I wasn’t the champion I had a little bit tougher draw at state, and I ended up losing in the first round,” he said. “I was expecting to do more. I wanted to finish with a medal or on top of the podium as all wrestlers do.
“Now looking back as a coach and a dad, I gained a lot of perspective on what it’s like to experience the highs and the lows of wrestling. It helps me bring it to a personal level to the wrestlers that I coach now because I’ve experienced a little bit of both.”
Fielden also learned the danger of doing too much too soon.
“It’s a sad story when people say ‘That kid was a stud in middle school.’ I guess I turned out OK in high school,” he said. “In seventh grade I really hit my peak. I was doing a lot of things most kids my age weren’t doing. I won state championships and was undefeated.
“Fast forward to my senior year when I was hoping to have the same things happen, I was coming up short on motivation. I hate the word burnout, but I was just not as motivated and struggling to do the extra work you’ve got to do to be a champion.”
It shaped the way he approaches the sport with his sons and with the young wrestlers in the club at Garrett.
“I’ve almost been scared to burn my sons out,” he said. “A lot of wrestling parents and sometimes coaches make a mistake in that they try to get their kid to be an all-star at such a young age. We all have a capacity for motivation and you want to save that for the right times.
“I’ve been fortunate enough with my sons to introduce them to wrestling and then ‘Do you want to go to practice today? Do you want to go to this tournament?’ When they said no we didn’t go. So far it’s worked pretty well.”
He’s sold on not pushing young wrestlers to extremes.
“From some of my hardships I experienced, I’ve tried as a coach and a dad to not wear these kids out with too much too early,” he said. “Just learn the basics and fall in love with the sport. Down the line, the sport will love you back.
“It’s something not everyone in the wrestling world, quite honestly, would agree with. I’ve tried to take a more patient approach.”
Fielden didn’t wrestle in college but he missed the sport badly. In his sophomore year at Ball State he was scanning the want ads when he found an opening for an assistant coach at Yorktown.
“That’s when I decided that I wanted to be an educator and coach,” he said. “I fell in love with the sport again from the coaching side. I took one year off from wrestling in my life, my freshman year of college.”
He’s not taking Friday off from wrestling either, but more than likely, everyone will understand. While he’ll be rooting for his son, his own highs and lows have given him the right perspective.
