Volleyball Lakers down NorthWood
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated NorthWood 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 Monday night.
Bailey Hartsough had 25 kills, 14 digs and a solo block for the Lakers. Lilly Baird had 37 assists and 16 digs. Kelsie Bowling had 12 kills, 20 digs and was 18-20 serving with two aces. Faith Riehl added 11 digs, four kills and a solo block.
Lakeland won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-21. NorthWood won the freshman match in two sets.
Hornets defeat Blazers, fall to Garrett Tuesday
BUTLER — Angola defeated Eastside 25-23, 25-19, 25-10 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday.
For Eastside, Allison Hoffelder had five kills while Mataya Bireley and Eleanor Neumann had three each. Bireley and Hoffelder had two aces each. Zoe McBride had two blocks. Skyelar Kessler had 10 assists. Paige Franz had 17 digs.
The Hornets traveled to Garrett on Tuesday night to take on a tough Railroader squad. The Hornets fell 3-1.
The Railroaders picked up the first, third and fourth sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-23. The Hornets won the second set 25-22.
LWP falls to Patriots
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Class 3A fifth-ranked Heritage Monday 25-18, 25-11, 25-20.
Ella Bickel had 24 digs and Alyson Stinson had nine kills for the Patriots. Allison Richman had 12 assists, six kills, five aces and two block assists.
Lakeland wins NECC regular season outright
CHURUBUSCO — The Lakers swept Churubusco 3-0 on Tuesday night, which secured an undefeated 11-0 conference record and the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
It’s the first time Lakeland has won the regular season title since 1999.
The Lakers finish regular season play by hosting Lakewood Park on Thursday, followed by the NECC Tournament on Saturday at Garrett.
DeKalb JVs win three in tournament
EMMA — DeKalb won three of its four matches in a junior varsity invitational at Westview Saturday.
The Barons defeated Prairie Heights (22-25, 25-24, 16-14), West Noble (25-15, 25-17) and the host Warriors (25-14, 25-20). DeKalb lost to Northridge (25-20, 24-25, 15-12).
Brooklyn Barkhaus had 10 kills, 14 aces and three blocks for the tournament. Paige Langschwager had 10 kills and four aces. Amanda Day had 10 kills and six blocks.
Amarra Nester had seven kills, 31 assists and seven aces, while Ashley Robinett had five kills and six blocks. Kennlee Dick had three kills, five blocks and 20 assists.
Isabella Hansen had seven aces, and Addison Freed had nine kills and a block.
College Golf Trine men second in Calvin Invite
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team ended its fall season with a second-place finish in the Calvin Invitational Monday at Watermark Country Club.
The Thunder shot 315 and was three shots ahead of third-place Adrian. The host Knights won the tournament with 300.
Sophomore Mitch Lowney led Trine with a 76 and placed fifth overall. Seniors Todd Mieske and Cameron Ruge both shot 78 and tied for sixth.
The Thunder also had 83 from Carlos Coeto and 88 from Mark Civanich.
Trine’s Jeffrey Uhls and Mitch Blank both played as individuals. Uhls shot 78 to tie for sixth place and Blank had 95.
College Soccer
Thunder men’s soccer pick up win
ANGOLA — Junior Kaliel Alisaid scored four goals to help lead the Trine University men’s soccer team to a second half, 5-2, comeback win against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College at Weaver Field Tuesday afternoon.
The only goal of the first half came at the 7:16 mark and off the foot of a SMWC player for a 1-0 margin at the intermission.
Alisaid picked up all four of his goals in the second half. With his first coming 30 seconds into the second half. His second goal came four minutes later. He picked up his third off of a pass from senior Trevor Towghi. Alisaid’s final goal came at the 73rd minute of the game.
Junior Connor Malmquist also scored for the Thunder.
